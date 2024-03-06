In light of Simona Halep winning her CAS appeal, tennis fans wasted no time in digging up Serena Williams' earlier jibe regarding the Romanian's doping ban.

After testing positive for Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open, Halep was accused of intentionally violating the sport's anti-doping rules by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency).

Consequently, she received a four-year doping ban last year. However, the Romanian contested the decision and appealed her case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAS has ruled in favor of the former World No. 1, reducing her suspension to nine months. With her suspension having run its course by July 2023, according to the new ruling, she's eligible to return to action with immediate effect.

Following Simona Halep's successful appeal, tennis fans promptly dug up a social media post by Serena Williams, which she had shared in the immediate aftermath of the Romanian receiving her four-year ban.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a cryptic message that was interpreted as a sly jab towards Halep, given that she had denied Williams an eighth Wimbledon title, beating her 6-2, 6-2 in the 2019 final at the grasscourt Major.

"8 is a better number," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan took several swipes at Serena Williams for her previous remark and rejoiced at Halep's return.

"What about this now...@Simona_Halep is coming back and you are still finished," the fan posted.

"Now you can cry about it... @Simona_Halep owns you," the fan posted further.

Other fans, meanwhile, called for Williams to issue a public apology to the Romanian, with one fan denouncing her conduct as "shameful."

"Now what? @Simona_Halep deserved a public apology. What you did was shameful and this comes from someone who has the utmost respect for your achievements!" one fan commented.

"9 is even better! PS: @serenawilliams it's never too late to apologize! @Simona_Halep you are the best!" another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X:

Simona Halep after winning CAS appeal: "I am eager to turn this page and rejoin the tour with renewed vigor"

Simona Halep

Simona Halep celebrated the reduction of her doping ban with a heartfelt post on social media. She rejoiced at being cleared of any wrongdoing and highlighted her resilience in navigating the challenging ordeal.

"In the midst of this challenging journey, my unwavering belief in the integrity of the truth and in the principles of justice has been my beacon. Despite facing daunting accusations and formidable opposition, my spirit remained buoyant, anchored in my unwavering conviction of being a clean athlete," Simona Halep wrote in her Instagram caption.

"This ordeal has been a testament to resilience, and the triumph of truth is a bittersweet vindication that, albeit delayed, is immensely gratifying," she added.

The former World No. 1 also expressed her intention to make a return to the tour with "renewed vigor."

"Looking forward, I am eager to turn this page and rejoin the tour with renewed vigor and an invigorated spirit," she posted.

Simona Halep last competed on the tour at the 2022 US Open, where she suffered a first-round defeat to Daria Snigur.

