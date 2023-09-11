Coco Gauff's "Call Me Champion" T-shirt costs $29.99. The shirt was created by New Balance to commemorate her 2023 US Open title win.

Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at this year's New York Major by beating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3-, 6-2 in the final. She became only the third American teenager to win the US Open, the others being Tracy Austin and Serena Williams.

Gauff enjoyed a terrific tournament that saw her being pushed to three sets in three of her first four matches. However, she did well to win her next fixtures in straight sets before coming back from a set down to defeat Sabalenka in the title clash.

New Balance, who have been Gauff's sponsor since 2018, designed a special T-shirt in advance to celebrate her victory. The shirt bears the message: “Call me Coco Champion", and it was worn by the American's family and her team after the conclusion of the US Open final.

Coco Gauff's "Call Me Champion" T-shirt can be purchased on New Balance's official website

Coco Gauff in action at the US Open final

Coco Gauff's "Call Me Coco Champion" T-shirt is available for purchase on New Balance's official website in a range of sizes, priced at $29.99.

The Boston-based company has been Gauff's sponsor for clothing and shoes since 2018 when she signed her first multi-year contract with them. In August 2022, the company launched the teenager's signature shoe, the New Balance Coco CG1.

This made Gauff the first female tennis player to have her own signature and only the second individual in the sport after Roger Federer.

The 19-year-old then released her latest signature shoe with New Balance earlier this year, the Coco CG1 Vintage.

Coco Gauff is currently the WTA World No. 3

Coco Gauff's triumph at the US Open saw her attain a career-best singles ranking of World No. 3. She is currently the top-ranked player from the United States.

Gauff has 6165 points to her name, 2030 behind Iga Swiatek and 3101 behind newly crowned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The American's win-loss tally for the 2023 season is 45-13, clinching four titles.

She is currently the doubles World No. 1 along with her partner Jessica Pegula, with both of them tied at 6035 points each.

Gauff has won 36 out of 44 women's doubles matches this season, with two titles to her name at the Miami Open and the Qatar Open.