What did Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic say about Wimbledon points being stripped from players?

Tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic gave their views in light of recent developments in the Wimbledon controversy. The ATP and WTA will be taking away ranking points from Russian and Belarusian players for the Wimbledon Championships next month.

The All England Club recently made a controversial move by announcing a participation ban on these players from this year's Wimbledon Championships. The decision came in the aftermath of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

Nadal and Djokovic - two of the most influential names in the tennis world - have already cleared their stance on the decision, terming it unfair on the players. The ATP and WTA are now considering their options to salvage the situation. It includes taking away ranking points completely for all players, or freezing ranking points for those players who cannot participate.

Nadal expressed his views on the same in a press conference and said:

"There are some private conversations on the council about this kind of stuff, something that I honestly think is no good to go public. Only thing we can do is be in touch with Wimbledon and the rest of the ATP management to do the things that works better to protect every single player in the ATP."

He added:

"At the end, that's our job: to protect the players and to work in the benefit of every single player that we are representing. That's all."

The Spanish legend is a member of the ATP Players' Council - formed to work with the players and help protect their interests. Nadal revealed that the council is working on a solution with all parties involved, when asked about talk of freezing the ranking points for players who cannot participate.

Djokovic was also asked about the various possibilities around ranking points and sanctions for Wimbledon. He called upon the ATP and the player council to make the right decision.

"Now I guess it's on player council, the tour management, to really decide along with the players what is the best solution in this situation, whether they keep the points, protect the points, take away 50% of the points or whatever," Djokovic said in a recent presser.

He once again spoke out against the original decision from the All England Club to ban Russian and Belarusian players. The current world no. 1 went on to add that 'freezing ranking points' is certainly an option, given that something similar was already done during the coronavirus era. He said:

"We had in the last couple of years, because of CORONA, some reduction on points, and different, I guess, models were implemented that were not implemented before because of CORONA in order to allow players not to play if they don't want to play but still have their points."

Djokovic added:

"So I heard that some of those models are still considered to be, you know, used in this kind of instance, but, you know, I'm not sure what is right, what is wrong, to be honest. I guess we'll have to wait and see the outcome."

Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic - Who is the favorite for the French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

Since winning his first-ever title in Paris in 2005, never before has anyone other than Rafael Nadal been the top favorite entering the French Open. However, some believe Novak Djokovic stands a stronger chance of winning the title this season, given how both players have fared this claycourt season.

The 13-time French Open champion Nadal's claycourt season has been hampered by continuous injury troubles. After missing tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona due to a rib injury, Nadal has played just five matches before the Grand Slam in Paris. His latest match against Denis Shapovalov in Rome was also marred by a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Djokovic started the clay season slowly with an early loss in Monte Carlo. However, he has picked up some good form since, reaching the final in Belgrade and the semi-finals in Madrid. He has also looked in good touch in the ongoing Italian Open.

