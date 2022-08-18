"What’s the excuse today, Claydal?" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's 2R loss at the Cincinnati Open

Making a comeback after more than a month on the sidelines, Rafael Nadal faced a shock defeat and a rare second-round exit against 152nd-ranked Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Masters.
An abdominal muscle tear forced Nadal to withdraw from his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon in July. Undefeated (19-0) in Grand Slam events this year, the Spaniard's 2022 win-loss record now stands at 35-4.
Failing to fully recover from the injury, Nadal withdrew from the Canadian Open a couple of days before the ATP 1000 tournament kicked off. He returned to Cincinnati for the first time in five years to prepare for the upcoming US Open. However, former World No. 12 Borna Coric registered his third win in five matches against the 36-year-old, beating him 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion received mixed reactions from tennis fans around the world. While some mocked the star for his first-round exit against an unseeded player, others were unphased, suggesting that he was rusty and would get back to his top form for the last Major of the year.
"99 times out of 100, I root for Coric. The one time would be the time he plays Nadal. Of course, he’d choose tonight to make his big comeback win. Rafa was definitely not Rafa tonight, and if he had to lose, I’m glad it was to Coric who deserved it tonight," a fan tweeted.
"Do I think this Cincinnati loss, Rafael Nadal’s 1st match back since an Ab injury at Wimbledon in an event that uses different balls than the USO + an event where Rafa has his worst win % of any 1000, is concerning for his chances to win a 5th US Open Title in 3 1/2 weeks? NOPE," a user posted.
"Coric missed a whole year due to injuries, dropped out of the top 200, returned to the tour and looked hopeless, had to grind it out in Challengers. And now he's just beaten Rafael Nadal in a Masters 1000. Everyone will make this about Nadal but this is Coric's moment," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
"I played against a tough opponent who has beaten me in the past, so he knew how to do it" - Rafael Nadal on Borna Coric
In the hope of becoming the World No. 1 by the end of the Cincinnati Open, third-ranked Rafael Nadal lost to World No. 152 Borna Coric in the first round earlier today.
In a press conference after the match, the Spaniard congratulated Coric for the way he fought back his injuries and came back on the tour. Nadal also seemed hopeful of stepping up for the US Open, where he will aim for his 23rd Major.
"I played against a tough opponent who has already beaten me in the past, so he knew how to do it," Nadal said. He's brave, he's a fighter. He went through some tough moments with injuries too, so happy to see him back."
In terms of New York, it's a Grand Slam. If I'm not playing well, I will follow the same route as here. I need to move forward and start to think about the energy that the crowd gives me in New York. It's a very special place for me," Nadal added.
Meanwhile, Coric will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16 of the Cincinnati Masters.