Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur showered praise on his girlfriend Katie Boulter, who clinched her first WTA title at the Nottingham Open 2023.

Boulter, who became the British No. 1 this week, won the final of the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham without dropping a set. She defeated fellow Brit Jodie Burrage in the final, 6-3, 6-3, on Sunday.

This was the first all-British WTA final since 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

Alex de Minaur extended his support to Katie Boulter on social media when he posted a photo of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, June 18.

“You’re my idol,” De Minaur on Instagram.

The 24-year-old also replied to her Instagram post with a cheeky remark, saying:

“Not too sure what's more impressive the title or the biceps.”

Boulter, who is now ranked 77th in the world, will hope to continue her form at Wimbledon, which gets underway on July 3.

Alex De Minaur aims to extend winning streak against Andy Murray at Queen’s Club

Alex de Minaur and Andy Murray in BNP Paribas Open

Alex de Minaur will look to continue his dominance over Andy Murray when they meet in the Round of 32 of the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club.

The Australian, who is ranked No. 18 in the world and seeded seventh in London, has won all three of their previous matches, including a convincing 6-1 6-3 victory at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this year.

De Minaur, who is known for his speed and consistency, has claimed one ATP 500 title this season in Acapulco so far. He will hope to add a grasscourt title to his resume.

The Aussie will face a tough test against Murray, who is a five-time champion at Queen’s Club and a former World No. 1. The Briton has been plagued by injuries in recent years but has shown signs of a resurgence on grass this season, winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Surbiton and Aix-en-Provence and recently winning a title in Nottingham.

The Cinch Championships is one of the most prestigious grass-court events on the ATP Tour, and a traditional warm-up for Wimbledon. The tournament runs from June 19 to 25 at the Queen’s Club in West Kensington, London.

