  • "What's the laugh? Taylor Swift does deserve the best": Iga Swiatek chides journalist as she excitedly reacts to popstar's engagement to Travis Kelce

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 27, 2025 02:34 GMT
Iga Swiatek (left), Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (right), Sources: Getty
Iga Swiatek was recently asked about her thoughts on Taylor Swift announcing her engagement with Travis Kelce. The question was fielded to the Pole in the aftermath of her winning start to her women's singles campaign at the 2025 US Open.

The World No. 2, who recently won the Cincinnati Open title and then finished as the runner-up alongside Casper Ruud in the US Open's mixed doubles competition, dispatched Emiliana Arango 6-1, 6-2 to secure progress to the women's singles second round. She subsequently attended a press conference, where the Taylor Swift question came her way.

Iga Swiatek, a self-professed 'Swiftie', first spoke up about how she got to know of the 14-time Grammy Award winner's engagement with the NFL icon.

"My team showed me on Instagram," the Pole said.

The six-time Major champion went on to lay bare her happiness for the lovebirds as well, adding:

"I'm just happy for her, because she deserves the best."

Here, the 24-year-old noticed a reporter laughing. Playfully chiding the reporter, Swiatek said:

"What's the laugh? She does! Obviously, she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I'm happy for her. I wish them all the best, yeah."
Iga Swiatek took part in fun 'Taylor Swift vs. Shakespeare' challenge earlier this year

Iga Swiatek at a 2025 US Open press conference (Source: Getty)
During her participation at the Bad Homburg Open in June 2025, the official social media handles of the WTA 500 event posted a video, in which Iga Swiatek was shown taking on a 'Taylor Swift vs. Shakespeare' challenge. The challenge required the Pole to listen to different lines and identify if they were written by Swift or Shakespeare.

The former No. 1 didn't fare too well in the challenge and joked that fellow 'Swifties' wouldn't approve of her performance, saying:

"Oh my god. Swifties are going to kick me out."

On the tennis front, Iga Swiatek will now look to extend her seven-match winning streak with a victory against Suzan Lamens in the second round of the 2025 US Open. The Pole and the Dutch have never faced each other before.

If Swiatek manages to come up on top against Lamens, she will go on to square off against the winner of the second-round match between Yulia Putintseva and Anna Kalinskaya.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
