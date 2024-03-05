Eight-time Major winner Jimmy Connors recently shared his views about Andrey Rublev's intense on-court attitude.

Rublev elicited controversy during his Dubai Open last-four encounter against Alexander Bublik on Friday (March 1) after he was defaulted for allegedly swearing at a line judge following a dubious call. The cameras caught the Russian getting to within a few feet of the line judge's face and yelling at him.

In that context, Jimmy Connors' son Brett asked the former World No. 1 on their Advantage Connors podcast whether Andrey Rublev's fierce on-court demeanor hinted towards him experiencing burnout.

In response, Connors Sr. insisted there was nothing wrong with the 26-year-old's attitude. He also suggested that most pros have exceedingly high expectations of themselves, which is why they are so intense during matches.

"Yeah, what's wrong with getting heated? What's wrong with that, you're putting everything that you have into what you're doing, you know, which is trying to win a tennis match against an opponent who's trying to kick your a** at the same time," Connors said (10:00). "What's wrong with feeling that? And understanding that? And wanting more from yourself and understanding you're out there breaking your a**, and trying to give everything that you have?"

"Why wouldn't that mean just as much to Andrey Rublev?" - Jimmy Connors on Russian's outburst following 2.5 hours-long semifinal match in Dubai

Andrey Rublev shouts at line judge at 6-5 down in the third set of his Dubai semifinal

During the interaction with his son, Jimmy Connors also reminisced about the old days on the ATP tour. The American legend asserted that top players back then were walking a thin line in terms of their on-court conduct.

"I go back to watching some guys in Major tournaments, they were on the lines back in the old days. S**t, they were catching forty winks!" Connors said (10:41). "I'm not saying anything, but the argument and the passion and the 'Let your feelings go', all that did was suck in the crowd and let them know what it meant to you."

The 71-year-old then claimed that Andrey Rublev wasn't different from the pros of the past and that his fiery reaction during the Dubai Open semifinal was justified.

"Because they all knew what a good day's work meant to them," the American added (11:09). "So why wouldn't that mean just as much to Andrey Rublev, who's out there spending three and a half hours trying to get through a match, and then that happens."