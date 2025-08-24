What did Serena Williams say about Maria Sharapova? Here's American's complete speech about arch-rival in surprise Hall of Fame visit

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were the fiercest of rivals during their playing days. Their careers were intertwined for two decades, and even in retirement, they continue to remain a part of each other's stories. The Russian was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport on Saturday, August 23.

Introducing Sharapova before her acceptance speech was no one else but Williams. She herself acknowledged this would've been surprising for her to even think about a few years ago, giving the audience a lowdown of how this moment came to be.

"Surprise! I know I'm probably the last person you would be expecting to see here tonight. Honestly, a few years ago, I probably would have said the same thing," Williams began her speech.

"A few months ago, Maria texted me that she needed to talk ... when I called her, she asked if I would introduce her into the Hall of Fame. Before she could even finish her question, I said yes—loud, immediately, with my whole chest. Because, of course, it's Maria. I was honored," she continued.

Williams remarked upon what made their rivalry so memorable. Their determination to be the very best is what drove both of them, producing some legendary matches.

"Maria and I were once the fiercest of rivals, we had our differences—to the world, we looked miles and miles apart. But the truth is, we weren't. We wanted the exact same thing, at the exact time: to be the very best.

"And what's wrong in wanting to be the best? That's what drove us. That's what made our rivalry so electric, and so iconic," Williams said.

Sharapova won her maiden Major title as a 17-year-old by beating two-time defending champion Williams in the Wimbledon 2004 final. It's the fondest memory for the former, while one of the hardest losses for the latter, stated the American.

"To this day, she calls it the highlight of her career, and to this day, I call it one of my hardest losses," Williams said.

There were plenty of light-hearted moments during Williams' speech, cracking jokes at her expense while also taking a couple of playful digs at Sharapova. Here's the full video of her introductory speech:

Sharapova ensured her induction into the Hall of Fame just a few years into her career. As she continued playing year after year, she only solidified her claim to be positioned alongside her fellow legends of the sport.

Maria Sharapova's career achievements include a Career Grand Slam

Maria Sharapova at the French Open 2014. (Photo: Getty)

Maria Sharapova won five Major titles, one at each Major along with an additional title at the French Open. Following her triumph at the clay court Major in 2012, she became the 10th woman in the history of the sport to complete the career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won 14 WTA 1000 titles, the WTA Finals in 2004, and a total of 36 career titles. She also won the silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012. She amassed over $38 million in career prize money, and made a lot more than that via her numerous endorsements.

She ascended to the top of the rankings for the first time in 2005, holding it for a total of 21 weeks. With a well-rounded resume, her place in the Hall of Fame was never in doubt.

