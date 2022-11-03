"What does this do for you to shade women's tennis?" - Pam Shriver hits out at tennis journalist for continued criticism of WTA Finals management

Never one to mince her words while voicing her opinions on social media, former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver recently spoke out on a journalist's criticism of the WTA Finals management.

The year-end championships returned to the United States this season and is currently taking place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

WTA chief Steve Simon recently commented that the venue, while being beautiful, was a little too big for them. A fan was far from pleased with his statements and tweeted about it.

“"probably a little big for us, but a beautiful arena.” - Steve Simon, the head of women's tennis, on the WTA Finals being held at the Dickies Arena in Texas. Not quite sure what to say about this to be honest....," the fan's tweet read.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado responded to the tweet by stating that only the lower stands were being used instead of the entire arena.

"They not even using the entire Arena, just the lower stands. My god," the Portuguese's tweet read.

Shriver then responded to Morgado's tweet, asking him what he would gain by "shading" women's tennis. The American also pointed out that the popularity of women's tennis all over the world helped make the sport distinctive from others.

"Jose, what does this do for you to shade women’s tennis like you are doing this week? Why? Otherwise I like your posts. We are fortunate to have womens tennis as the leading women’s professional sport globally. It makes tennis distinctive from all the other sports. #tennisunited," Pam Shriver tweeted.

How have the WTA Finals gone so far?

Maria Sakkari has booked her place in the semifinals of the WTA Finals

The WTA Finals have already seen their first semifinalist in Maria Sakkari. The Greek booked her place in the final four of the tournament for the second successive year by beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Ons Jabeur kept her semifinal hopes alive by defeating Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Jabeur, Pegula and Sabalenka are all in contention for the second place in Group Nancy Richey.

In Group Tracy Austin, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek made a winning start to the WTA Finals by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3. The Pole will next face Caroline Garcia, who defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3 in her previous match.

Swiatek and Garcia have boosted their semifinal hopes with their wins. Gauff and Kasatkina, on the other hand, will be keen to get their first wins under their belt and keep themselves in contention for the last four.

