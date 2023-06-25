"What a show" - Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield attend Pink's concert in London

Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield had a fun night out in London on Saturday, June 24.

Williams and Tiafoe are both in London for the Wimbledon Championships, which will start on Monday, July 3. Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion, and Tiafoe, who won Stuttgart Open recently, will be hoping to make a deep run at the grass-court Grand Slam, which is one of the most prestigious events in tennis.

Broomfield is also a tennis player herself and was, most notably, the stunt double for Williams in the movie 'King Richard.' Broomfield made her relationship public with Tiafoe in 2018 and often cheers him on from the stands.

Broomfield posted a photo of them with Pink on her Instagram on Saturday, June 24, and captioned it:

“What a show!!! Thank You @pink”.

The concert was part of Pink’s Summer Carnival World Tour, which celebrated her ninth album 'Trustfall'. The tour kicked off on June 7, 2023, and plans to visit North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Pink performed some of her biggest hits during the show and also amazed the audience with her signature acrobatic stunts and aerial performances.

Pink has received critical acclaim for her live performances, winning awards such as Billboard Music Awards for Top Touring Artist, People’s Choice Awards, and MTV awards.

Venus Williams falls to Ostapenko in Birmingham Classic thriller

Venus Williams in Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Venus Williams, the 43-year-old American tennis legend, put up a valiant fight but lost to Jelena Ostapenko, the second seed from Latvia, in a three-set thriller at the Birmingham Classic on Thursday, June 22.

The final score was 6-3 5-7 6-3 in favor of Ostapenko, as she went on to reach the final of the grass-court event. Williams, who received a wildcard for Wimbledon earlier this week, showed her resilience and determination despite struggling with a knee injury.

Ostapenko, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018, praised Williams for her performance and said it was an honor to share the court with her.

“Venus is an idol for a lot of people, it was very special,” she said. “She’s a great champion - that hasn’t gone anywhere, it will always be with her.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion had only won one singles match in almost two years before beating Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the first round on Monday. Venus Williams will hope to carry the momentum and confidence into Wimbledon, where she will be making her first Major appearance of the year.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes