"What a stud" - Serena Williams falls in love with husband Alexis Ohanian all over again after seeing him wearing special outfit in Scotland

Serena Williams went on a vacation to Scotland this week with her husband Alexis Ohanian as the couple attended one of her friends' wedding. The 23-time Major winner was admittedly bowled over by the multimillionaire businessman's kilt look, while she looked gorgeous in a black dress with arm cuffs.

Williams has dedicated her time to family and business ventures since retiring from tennis following the 2022 US Open. The American has increasingly been in the public eye this year, making appearances at socialite events such as the MET Gala and Vanity Fair's Pre-Oscars Party.

Earlier on Friday (June 13), Serena Williams took to her Instagram handle to show her followers some pictures from her and Alexis Ohanian's idyllic getaway to Scotland. The couple was invited to a wedding by one of their friends, and they took this opportunity to serve some looks. While Ohanian sported a quilt with a burgundy tie and black suit, Williams looked matronly in a black long dress with a scarf and feather arm cuffs.

In the caption of the post, the former World No. 1 couldn't help but swoon at her husband's "stud-like" appearance.

"Dear Scotland! 💍✨ it was well worth seeing @AlexisOhanian in a kilt! What a stud! ❤️‍🔥Thank you so much. #ScotlandWedding #love #happilyeverafter #newlyweds #weddingguest #kilt," Serena Williams wrote on her Instagram handle on Friday.

She also claimed that attending the wedding made up for "an experience for the books" in a separate post.

"In Scotland, for a wedding and I’m still missing my time there! I was honored to be at my friend’s wedding. The Scots truly made this experience one for the books. 🥂♥️ Have you been to any weddings abroad? I need deets!" Williams wrote.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, recently unveiled a new podcast that she and her elder sister Venus Williams will be working on. The project is set to premier on the new X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Serena Williams on new podcast: "A place where we will share our personal stories"

In an excerpt from an article shared on the "X Originals" page, the 44 Majors-winning sister duo spoke positively of the impact that their podcast will have. They said:

"We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot. This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before."

The 23-time Major winner later engaged with the above post, writing in her repost:

"You ready @Venuseswilliams - let's go get 'em!"

For those unaware, Nine Two Six Productions, which Serena Williams launched in 2023, is at the helm of the show and will see various visionaries, creators and rulebreakers" talk about their experience of bringing positive change.

