"What is she supposed to say, 'No, I don't want your money?'" - When Martina Navratilova defended Anna Kournikova's off-court endeavors

Martina Navratilova was one of the most accomplished tennis stars of her time. But while plenty of athletes were able to leverage their on-court performances to boost their off-court earnings, she was unable to do so in a significant manner.

Anna Kournikova gained global stardom during the late 90s. While she managed to achieve considerable success in doubles, she failed to replicate the same in singles. She also became more well-known for her looks than her tennis, with the media frenzy around her becoming more rabid as the years progressed.

Kournikova was able to outearn her colleagues with the money she made from endorsement deals, which didn't sit well with some of them. Nathalie Tauziat was one such player and didn't mince words when providing her opinion on the Russian.

"I like her, but who does she think she is when she parades around like a queen at the French Open? I don't like the whole system of people talking only about her because she's sexy. There are other girls who are as good players and better players and they don't talk as much about them," Tauziat said.

Martina Navratilova jumped to Kournikova's defense in an interview in 2000 before adding that not everyone got a fair deal and that she faced plenty of obstacles herself back in the day.

"What is she supposed to do? Give the money away? Say, 'No, I don't want it. Please don't pay me?'. Life is tough. I never got the breaks that I should have gotten," she said.

The 18-time Major winner further stated that the limelight enjoyed by Kournikova only brought more attention to tennis, but hoped that she would improve her game as well.

"You know, she's good for the game. She brings attention. I just wish she'd play better. She's a better player than she's shown," she added.

Martina Navratilova and Anna Kournikova faced off 4 times during their careers

Martina Navratilova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" event.

Martina Navratilova came out of retirement in 2000 to compete in doubles. She was quite successful too, winning three mixed doubles titles while finishing as the runner-up on two occasions. She also reached the final of the 2003 US Open with Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Navratilova crossed paths with Kournikova four times during her second innings. She teamed up with Arantxa Sanchez Vicario to defeat the Russian and her partner, Jennifer Capriati, in the second round of the 2000 US Open.

However, Kournikova knocked Navratilova out of the mixed doubles event at the same tournament. The Russian, along with Martina Hingis, defeated the tennis icon during a WTA event in Germany in 2001. The two next met in the second round of the mixed doubles at the 2002 Wimbledon Championships, with the Russian emerging victorious once again.

