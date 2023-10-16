"What a surprise" - Martina Navratilova weighs in on former US President Donald Trump and son Barron's alleged strained relationship

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her sentiments on the alleged strained relationship between former US President Donald Trump and his son, Barron.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared an image of Trump holding an umbrella for himself, leaving Barron exposed to the elements, which served as a catalyst for a broader conversation about Trump’s parenting - a topic that has now captured the public’s attention and ignited discourse on the nuances of familial ties amidst political turmoil.

This recent post echoes the sentiments of critics who argue that the former President's relationship with his youngest son is less than ideal, an assertion that has found a platform and voice in the myriad corridors of social media.

The post shared by Navratilova on Sunday, October 15, features an image that epitomizes the alleged disconnect between Trump and Barron. In the image, Trump is seen holding an umbrella over himself, seemingly oblivious to his son’s exposure to the rain. The post furthers the narrative, claiming that Trump does not "communicate or get along" with Barron.

"Trump doesn't give a sh*t about his own kid, what makes you think he gives a sh*t about yours?" the image caption reads.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) with a brief commentary,

"What a surprise. Good for Barron, BTW."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova’s 1987 US Open triple crown remains a unique feat in tennis history

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Martina Navratilova recently revisited her historic 1987 US Open triple crown and and doubted anyone can do it again.

In tennis, earning a triple crown denotes a player’s victorious triumph in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles during a single Grand Slam tournament. Navratilova marked history with such an accomplishment on American turf in 1987.

The 66-year-old defeated Steffi Graf 7-6, 6-1 in the final to secure her last and fourth singles trophy at the hardcourt Grand Slam. She also teamed up with Pam Shriver to overcome Liz Smylie and Kathy Jordan 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 and win the women’s doubles title.

In the mixed doubles, Navratilova joined forces with Emilio Sanchez and edged out the American duo of Betsy Nagelsen and Paul Annacone 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 to complete the triple crown. She was the last player to achieve this feat at the US Open.

A fan praised this accomplishment by the former World No. 1 on social media, saying that it was one of their most memorable moments and that it was impossible to repeat. Navratilova appreciated the fan’s compliment and concurred with their opinion.

"On a good note, you winning the Triple at the 1987 US Open at age 30 was one of my favorite US Open moments of yours. An incredible achievement that I doubt anyone will accomplish in the future at any of the grand slams," a fan said on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thanks:), and yeah, that won’t happen again," Martina Navratilova replied.