"What surprises me the most is his head, his personality - he is very positive, he keeps going" - Gabriela Sabatini on Carlos Alcaraz

In a recent conversation on Radio Mitre, former US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini spoke about World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz. The Argentine has suggested that the 19-year-old's positive mentality is his most impressive attribute.

Alcaraz has had a superb 2022 campaign so far, winning 28 of the 31 matches he has contested. The Spaniard has also claimed four ATP titles this season: the Rio Open; the Miami Open; the Barcelona Open; and the Madrid Open.

The teenage star became the first player to ever beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same claycourt event en route to his triumph in Madrid. He defeated Nadal for the first time in the pair's third meeting in the quarterfinals in three sets.

The Spaniard then edged Djokovic in an incredible three-hour-and-36-minute semifinal in his first encounter with the Serb. In the final, he crushed defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to secure his first claycourt ATP Masters 1000 crown.

Following his second straight victory on home soil, the World No. 6 withdrew from last week's Italian Open. He rolled his ankle in his win over Nadal and decided to rest ahead of the French Open.

In a recent conversation on Radio Mitre on her 52nd birthday, Sabatini praised the strong mindset that the 19-year-old possesses.

"Among [the men's players], I'm not going to say anything new: Carlos Alcaraz. It's incredible," Sabatini said. "What surprises me the most is his head, his personality, he is very positive, he keeps going. He is very nice to see, beyond how athletic he is and the game he has."

Sabatini also expressed her admiration for women's World No. 6 Ons Jabuer, who has also had an excellent claycourt season. The 27-year-old Tunisian has reached the final in Charleston, the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, won the Madrid Open, and made the final of the Italian Open.

"I like Ons Jabeur a lot," said the Argentine. "I love how she plays, she has a very nice game, a lot of talent, a hand with which she can do anything."

Former World No. 3 Sabatini won 27 WTA singles titles, including the 1990 US Open, as well as claiming a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The Argentine, who also won the WTA Finals twice, retired in 1996.

Carlos Alcaraz is among the favorites for the 2022 French Open

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz before their match at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites for the upcoming 2022 French Open on the back of his stunning form this year. The Spaniard is currently on a 10-match winning streak after his title runs at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open.

World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time winner Rafael Nadal, and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas are the other main men's contenders. The French Open starts on Sunday, May 22.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan