"What does this have to do with tennis?" - Fans criticize ATP Tour for celebrating Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement amid US Open

Taylor Swift dropped what might be the pop bombshell of the year by announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce. But the ATP Tour’s celebration of the news sparked backlash from fans, who questioned why it was being framed as tennis-related.Pop icon Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce have been the ultimate power couple since going public with their relationship in September 2023. They’ve stood firmly by each other’s side: Swift making headlines with her appearances at Kelce’s NFL games, including the Super Bowl, while Kelce has been spotted supporting her on tour stops.A few days after announcing her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, Taylor Swift surprised fans with another major update. On Tuesday, August 26, she took to Instagram to share her engagement photos, officially breaking the news.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; she captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust minutes after Swift’s announcement, the official ATP Tour X (formerly Twitter) account tweeted:&quot;EVERYONE STAY CALM, IT’S HAPPENING!!! From US Open 24, to down the aisle.&quot;Fans quickly chimed in, questioning why the ATP was highlighting a non-tennis announcement in the middle of the US Open. One fan wrote:&quot;I’m a huge tennis and Taylor Swift fan but this tweet is just ridiculous. Literally nothing to do with tennis.&quot;&quot;What does this have to do with Tennis?&quot; another wrote. &quot;Why tf is this on an ATP feed ??&quot; one account tweeted. &quot;Not everyone lives up inside her a**hole, why is this relevant to tennis???? Jesus f**king Christ,&quot; one user commented. &quot;Not even gonna pretend , this wasn’t the Taylor i was expecting to see on the official ATP Tour account,&quot; another joined in. &quot;LOL there’s a whole a** Grand Slam tournament going on but priorities ATP!!!&quot; one account tweeted.