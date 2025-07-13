What tennis racket is Carlos Alcaraz using at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is one step away from mounting another successful title defense at Wimbledon. He's through to the final of this year's edition, where he's up against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He beat the Italian after saving three championship points in a memorable French Open final a month ago to successfully defend his title.
Alcaraz's all-court game is aided by his Babolat racket. He's currently using the Babolat Pure Aero 98 tennis racket. He has used this model since the US Open 2022, where he won his maiden Major title. This version of the racket is great for players who love to attack using spin and precision. The 98 sq. inch frame with a thinner beam and 16x20 string pattern provides more stability as well.
The aerodynamic frame also increases racket head speed. Flax fibers are also added to the racket head for better shock absorption. Alcaraz has slightly modified the racket to improve his serve starting from this year. He plays with an added five grams of weight to the racket, which has yielded positive results with respect to his serve.
Alcaraz will now aim to showcase his mastery at Wimbledon once again and join the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning three straight titles. However, Sinner won't be an easy player to beat, as evident by their thrilling battle at the French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz to meet Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 final
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will renew their rivalry at Wimbledon 2025. This will be their 13th career meeting, and their second consecutive encounter in a Major final after last month's French Open. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head record 8-4 and has won their last five matches.
However, Sinner won the pair's only match on grass at Wimbledon 2022 in four sets. That was also the last time Alaraz lost a match at SW19. He won his first title here in 2023 and successfully defended it a year later. The World No. 1 could hand the defending champion just his third loss at the venue.
Alcaraz is the favorite to win yet again, considering his 24-match winning streak. His unbeaten run also includes a couple of wins over Sinner, both in title rounds. Aside from the aforementioned French Open showdown, he also beat his rival in the final of the Italian Open. The tournament marked the start of his current winning streak, the longest of his career so far.