What tennis racket is Iga Swiatek using at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek is into the final of Wimbledon 2025, her first at SW19 and the sixth Grand Slam final of her career. She will take on the big-hitting Amanda Anisimova in the championship round on Saturday, July 12.

Swiatek has made her way through the draw with relative ease, dropping only one set so far. She barely broke a sweat against Belinda Bencic in the semifinals, routing her 6-2, 6-0. She has been able to dismantle her opponents without a fuss thanks to her trusted weapon of choice, the T-Fight 300S racket from Tecnifibre.

This version of the racket has been designed for optimal swing speed, helping players adapt to the fast-paced nature of modern tennis. The racket is also lighter compared to the previous versions. The latest redesign involved redistributing the frame weight without compromising on the overall balance, resulting in better acceleration. The "RS" section has also been improved upon, making it slightly larger than before.

Iga Swiatek's T-Fight 300S weighs 300 grams, with a string pattern of 16x19, and comes with a 98-square-inch head for better stability and precision. The T-Fight series comes with different weights and head sizes, catering to a varied customer base.

Swiatek previously used rackets by Prince but signed an endorsement deal with Tecnifibre in 2021. The company changed its marketing name to Swiatekfibre for a week to honor her victory at the 2022 French Open.

The Pole has tasted a considerable amount of success since switching racket companies four years ago. She'll aim to add another highlight to her already impressive resume with a win in Saturday's final.

Iga Swiatek bidding to capture her maiden Wimbledon title

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek won her only junior Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2018. Seven years later, she has a chance as a pro. She will face the in-form Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, July 12.

The past year has been quite turbulent for the young Pole. She was on top of the world following her triumph at the 2024 French Open, but a few months later, she changed coaches, tested positive for a banned substance, and missed most of the Asian swing, partly due to her one-month ban. She didn't win a title for the rest of the season following her coronation in Paris.

Swiatek's woes continued in the first half of 2025. She blew a match point during her semifinal loss to Madison Keys at the Australian Open. She failed to defend her titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome, and capped off the clay swing with another unsuccessful attempt at a title defense, bowing out of the French Open in the semifinals.

However, Iga Swiatek has played with a newfound freedom since stepping foot on grass. She finished as the runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open, her first final on the surface. The Wimbledon title is now within her grasp, and given her 5-0 record in Major finals, she's also the massive favorite to win and finally end her year-long title drought.

