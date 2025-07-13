What tennis racket is Jannik Sinner using at Wimbledon 2025? All you need to know

Jannik Sinner is through to the final of the Wimbledon Championships this year. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner entered Wimbledon after a runner-up finish in Paris and a second-round exit in Halle. He steadied the ship by cruising past Pedro Martinez and Ben Shelton in the initial few rounds and then eliminated Djokovic in the last four.

The Italian is currently using a customized version of the Head Graphene 360+ Speed MP at Wimbledon 2025. This is the same racket used by former World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

Sinner prepares for a serve on the main tour - Source: Getty

Although it appears to be a standard Speed MP, it’s likely a pro stock version specially made for Sinner. It also has extra lead tape added to change the balance and feel.

Sinner is known for his accurate timing and powerful groundstrokes. Despite the frame not being too heavy, the swingweight is high, around 340.

Here are the specs of Jannik Sinner's racket:

Racket: Head Graphene 360+ Speed Pro Stock

Strung Weight: 325g

Lead Tape: Yes

Length: 27in

Swingweight: 340

Grip: Hydrosorb Pro with Head Prime Tour Overgrip

String Pattern: 16×19

For strings, Sinner uses a full bed of Head Hawk Touch. This is a polyester string known for giving more control and comfort.

Sinner opened his account at the Majors in 2024 by winning the Australian Open. His racket has helped him to execute his all-around game.

Jannik Sinner gifts the new Pope Leo XIV a tennis racket

Sinner meets the new Pope Leo XIV - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner met Pope Leo XIV during the Italian Open this year. The meeting took place at the Vatican, where Sinner arrived with his parents and gifted the pope a tennis racket.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope known to be an avid tennis fan. Sinner used his day off to meet the Pope and felt it was an 'honour' to chat with him.

The pope asked about the Italians’ mindset on his return to the men's tour after three months. Here's what Jannik Sinner said:

"Now I'm in the game. At the beginning of the tournament, it was a bit difficult." (via tennis.com)

Sinner reached the finals in Rome but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. He will once again face the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old trails the head-to-head against Alcaraz 4-8. He's lost the last five matches against him on the main tour.

