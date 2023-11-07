"What will Serena Williams say now?!" - Grigor Dimitrov engages in playful exchange with Venus Williams on "biggest fan" claims

Venus Williams recently had a playful exchange with Grigor Dimitrov following the Bulgarian's loss in his first ATP Masters 1000 final in six years at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Williams claimed that she was his biggest fan, more than her sister Serena. Dimitrov replied with a humorous remark, wondering what her sister Serena would say.

Dimitrov, ranked 14th in the world, fell to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets, in his first Masters 1000 final since Cincinnati in 2017.

Dimitrov posted a video on his Instagram account on Monday, November 6, thanking his fans for their amazing support throughout his journey. He said that the final was for everybody and that he wanted to share the moment with everyone who stuck with him.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for having such amazing support throughout all this time," Dimitrov said. "Last night was so emotional, so crazy, I'm so tired. I just wanted to take a little moment to show my gratitude, my love, and my thankfulness to everybody who has been so amazing throughout this whole time with me. That final was for everybody."

Among the many congratulatory comments for Dimitrov on his achievement, one stood out from Venus Williams, who is known to be a good friend of the Bulgarian, as well as her sister Serena.

"Please note I am your biggest fan more than Serena Williams," Venus Williams wrote.

Dimitrov responded to Williams’ comment with a cheeky reply, writing:

"aiii aiiii what will Serena Williams say now?!"

Venus Williams and Grigor Dimitrov on Instagram

Serena Williams also commented on the post, writing:

"Love you Grigs!!!!!!!!!"

Serena Williams' comment under Dimitrov's Instagram post

A look at Grigor Dimitrov's performance in the 2023 Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov started his campaign with a three-set win over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the first round, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3. He then pulled off a stunning upset over third seed Daniil Medvedev in another three-set thriller, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(2).

In the third round, Dimitrov cruised past Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. He faced a tougher challenge in the quarterfinals, where he edged out Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

The 32-year-old’s semifinal opponent was seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had won their previous five meetings. However, the Bulgarian turned the tables on the Greek, winning 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3).

Grigor Dimitrov’s run ended in the final, where he faced Novak Djokovic, who had won their last nine encounters. The Serbian was too strong for the Bulgarian, winning 6-4, 6-3, to claim his seventh Paris Masters title and 40th Masters 1000 trophy.

