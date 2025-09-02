What is Y-3 and why Jessica Pegula, Felix Auger-Aliassime and others are wearing the collection at US Open 2025? All you need to know

The US Open 2025 has entertained fans with some spectacular tennis since the start of the tournament. However, that's not the only thing on the viewers' radar. They're also intrigued by the players' choice of attire, especially of those who are sponsored by Adidas, such as Jessica Pegula, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others.

Instead of the usual three stripes of the Adidas logo, players' shirts/tops have Y-3 emblazoned on them. This is on account of the company's ongoing collaboration with noted Japanese fashion designer, Yohji Yamamoto. The "Y" in the Y-3 stands for his initials, while "3" denotes the three stripes of the Adidas logo.

Yamamoto loves incorporating traditional Japanese designs to create something modern and avant-garde. The present Y-3 collection for tennis players, which is also in line with the fall/winter collection in the fashion world, does the same. The designs on the players' outfits is inspired by Japanese ink technique of Suibokuga, which emulates fossilized amber.

The design is a mix of clean cut lines, which denotes the precision required to strike clean winners in tennis, along with asymmetric details with colorful graphics, making it a unique collection. This is combined with Adidas' trademark cooling technology, which gets rid of sweat faster than usual leaving players dry and comfortable.

The Y-3 collection made its debut at the ongoing US Open, and fans can shop for the same on the official Adidas website and stores. With the season's final Major entering the quarterfinal stage, Adidas is left with a total of three representatives donning its apparel across the men's and women's side.

Jessica Pegula, Karolina Muchova and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the only Adidas players left in the US Open 2025 draw

When it comes to singles, three players sponsored by Adidas have advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025. They've got only one player on the men's side, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will face eighth seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the last four.

Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova are the other two players. Both are in different halves of the draw, so an all-Adidas final is still on the cards. The American, a runner-up here last year, will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

Muchova, a semifinalist here for the past two years, will take on two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in her quarterfinal bout. She beat the former World No. 1 en route to the semifinals here a year ago. She will aim to repeat the feat, although Osaka has improved a lot since then.

