What does 'Yalla Habibi' mean? Find the meaning of the phrase written on the shirts of the people in Ons Jabeur's box during US Open 2022 final

Ons Jabeur had a lot of support from her player's box during the 2022 US Open final and a few people there were wearing T-shirts with "Yalla Habibi" inscribed on them. Tennis fans on social media were curious to find out what it meant, and as it turns out, it's Arabic for "Come on, my love."

Ons Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali and husband Karim Kamoun were among those wearing the T-shirt as they cheered her on against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. In fact, "Yalla Habibi!" has transformed into a rallying cry for the Tunisian's fans this season, similar to Rafael Nadal's iconic "Vamos!" or Novak Djokovic's "Idemo!" chants.

@Ons_Jabeur gets the second set back on serve with a break. Yalla habibi 🗣️

The Tunisian had a pretty good run at Flushing Meadows this fortnight, starting with straight-sets wins over Madison Brengle and Elizabeth Mandlik. She then came back from a set down to beat 31st seed Shelby Rogers before defeating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(1), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Ons Jabeur beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6(4), followed by a 6-1, 6-3 victory over a red-hot Caroline Garcia to make it to her second successive Grand Slam final. The Tunisian then put up a tough fight against Iga Swiatek in the final, especially in the second set, but lost out 6-2, 7-6(5).

"This one is going to be tough"- Ons Jabeur on US Open final defeat

Ons Jabeur lost her second successive Grand Slam final

Ons Jabeur remarked at her post-match press conference that the US Open final loss will be a tough one to take and that it will take her some time to come to terms with it. But having struggled to win her first WTA title as well, the Tunisian was not too bothered about putting in the work in pursuit of her maiden Grand Slam title.

"Definitely Wimbledon was tough. This one is going to be tough. We'll tell you in the next few days if I'm going to be able to sleep little bit. It's part of tennis. Winning or losing is part of it. And fortunately it is me. I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this will take me time," the Tunisian said.

Jabeur also declared that she will try her best to win several Majors and that there will be more finals for her to compete in in the future.

"The most important thing is accepting it, you know, learning from the finals that I lost," the 28-year-old said. "But yeah, definitely I'm not someone that going to give up. I am sure I'm going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it. I'm not sure, but I know I will do my best. I'm not sure who I am in the next month, the next two months. I'm sure I'll be evolving for sure. I'm going to keep my hopes up. I know there is a lot of many finals coming for me."

Thanks to her exploits in New York, Jabeur will rise three spots up to World No. 2 when the next set of rankings come out on Monday.

