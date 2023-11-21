"What a year!" - Alexander Zverev looks back on his 2023 season after World No. 7 finish

Alexander Zverev recently reflected on his 2023 season after finishing the year as the World No. 7.

Zverev concluded his comeback season with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev. However, despite this win, the former World No. 2 fell short of reaching the semi-finals at the 2023 ATP Finals held in Turin.

Zverev played 82 matches in 2023, emerging victorious in 55 of them and securing two titles. The first came at the Hamburg European Open, where he defeated Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3, and he claimed the second title at the Chengdu Open where he defeated Roman Safiullin 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-3 in the championship match.

Following the end of his season, Alexander Zverev took to social media to reflect on the year he has had. He expressed his disbelief at finishing the year as the World No. 7, as he had been uncertain about his ability to perform at his best due to a devastating ankle injury suffered at last year's Roland Garros.

Zverev also conveyed his gratitude to all those who had supported and believed in him throughout the year.

"What a year! 🚀 From having uncertainties whether I would ever come back to my level to finishing number 7 in the world, winning two @atptour titles and making it to @nittoatpfinals. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support and for believing in me 🙌🏼 ," Zverev captioned his Instagram post.

A look into Alexander Zverev's 2023 Grand Slam campaigns

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open

Alexander Zverev returned to court at the 2023 Australian Open following a debilitating injury suffered during his 2022 French Open semifinal match against Rafael Nadal. He had to undergo surgery to repair damaged ankle ligaments.

Unfortunately, the first Grand Slam of the year did not treat Zverev kindly. He faced an uphill battle in his opening match where he defeated Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets [4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4] to secure his first tour-level victory of the year.

However, Alexander Zverev's journey in the tournament was cut short in the second round where he faced lucky loser Michael Mmoh, who proved to be a formidable opponent and defeated the former World No. 2, 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Zverev advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, where he went up against Casper Ruud. Unfortunately, the German was outplayed by the Norwegian, who secured a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory, earning himself a spot in the final against the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

On his way to the last four, Alexander Zverev defeated the likes of Lloyd Harris, Alex Molcan, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov, and Tomas Martín Etcheverry.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Zverev advanced to the third round of the tournament. There he faced Matteo Berrettini who defeated him 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

At the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, the German advanced to the quarterfinals, where he faced the top seed Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to secure his place in the semi-finals where he went up against Daniil Medvedev.