What year did Venus Williams first win Wimbledon? Looking back at her maiden Grand Slam triumph

Venus Williams has established herself as one of the most accomplished players to ever play the game. More so, some of the biggest moments of her career have taken place at Wimbledon, the sport's most coveted tournament. The American has won five singles trophies and six doubles trophies at the All England Club. The venue also witnessed her maiden Grand Slam victory in 2000.

Williams announced herself as a force to be reckoned with right from the time she turned professional. She gave the then World No. 2 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario a tough fight in her debut tournament in 1994. Three years later, playing in her first full season on the WTA tour, she reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open. Williams lost to Martina Hingis in straight sets, but the stage was set for her future domination.

Over the next couple of years, while her good results made her a steady contender at the top of the women's game, Grand Slam glory evaded her. Williams missed a fair bit of the first half of the 2000 season, so what unfolded next was remarkable yet predictable in some ways.

Following her quarterfinal exit from the French Open, the American arrived at Wimbledon as the fifth seed. Williams scored straight-sets wins over Kveta Peschke, Ai Sugiyama, Nathalie Dechy and Sabine Appelmans across the first four rounds. She took on World No. 1 Martina Hingis in the quarterfinals and emerged victorious in three sets. She then defeated younger sister Serena Williams in the semifinals.

Williams took on defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the final and defeated her compatriot 6-3, 7-6(3) to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

wta @WTA



@VenusesWilliams wins first Grand Slam title at July 8, 2000@VenusesWilliams wins first Grand Slam title at @Wimbledon July 8, 2000 📅@VenusesWilliams wins first Grand Slam title at @Wimbledon! https://t.co/jUGP3cH4WC

Jumping wildly in celebration, the teenager's joy was infectious. What was foretold right from her childhood, finally happened on one of the biggest stages of tennis. However, this win was just the beginning for her.

Venus Williams' Wimbledon 2000 triumph was the start of her 35-match winning streak

Venus Williams at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Venus Williams was on fire following her triumph at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships. She won three more titles during the North American hardcourt swing, which culminated in her victory at the US Open, her second Grand Slam title.

The following month at the Sydney Olympics, Williams not only won the gold medal in singles, but also took home the top prize in doubles along with sister Serena. Williams' unbeaten run came to an end in the final of the Linz Open as she lost to Lindsay Davenport.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis In 2000, Venus Williams went on a 35-match win streak that saw her win 6 titles in a row. It remains the longest win streak on the WTA in the 21st century.



Those titles include:

-Wimbledon

-Stanford

-San Diego

-Connecticut

-US Open

-Olympic Gold In 2000, Venus Williams went on a 35-match win streak that saw her win 6 titles in a row. It remains the longest win streak on the WTA in the 21st century.Those titles include:-Wimbledon-Stanford-San Diego-Connecticut-US Open-Olympic Gold https://t.co/fOuomtE7JN

It was only in 2022 that a player was able to equal her record. Iga Swiatek is currently in the midst of a 35-match winning streak and has an opportunity to better the American's record by winning her first-round match at Wimbledon.

Williams' victory at Wimbledon 2000 remains a historic moment in her career and in the history of tennis as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far