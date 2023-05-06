When is the 2023 French Open? When is the draw? What are the dates and schedule?

It's only a matter of weeks before the commencement of the 2023 French Open. This year's tournament is expected to be just as exciting as previous editions and it will be interesting to see who stands out from the rest in Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are the singles' champions from last year's tournament, with the Spaniard beating four top-10 players en route to clinching his 14th title at the clay-court Major. Nadal beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev before defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

Swiatek entered the 2022 French Open as the favorite to win and produced some terrific performances to reach the final. Here, she beat Coco Gauff to win her second Grand Slam singles title.

There have been some doubts regarding Nadal's participation in the French Open this year, with the Spaniard yet to recover from the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open. The King of Clay most recently announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open, which means that he will compete at Roland Garros without any prior match practice.

Nadal's claycourt prowess will still make him a favorite to defend his title but there are others who are capable of challenging him. Carlos Alcaraz has been in sensational form over the past few months while Novak Djokovic is always a title contender. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev are also in the running, considering their recent performances.

Swiatek will probably be the heaviest favorite to win the women's singles tournament considering her dominant form and quality on the court. However, Aryna Sabalenka has also produced some terrific tennis and will be eager to win her second Grand Slam of the year.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina are also capable of challenging for the title.

When is the 2023 French Open?

The 2022 edition of the claycourt Major starts on 22 May and will end on 11 June.

When is the draw for the 2023 French Open?

The date for the main draw of the 2023 French Open is yet to be released.

What is the date and schedule for the 2023 French Open?

As per the provisional schedule provided by the French Open, the qualifying rounds for the men's and women's singles tournaments will start on May 22 and will go on until May 26. The main draw for the singles events will commence on May 28, with the opening round going on till May 30.

The quarterfinals will take place on June 6 and June 7 while the semifinals are set for June 8 and 9. The women's singles final is scheduled to be played on June 10, with the men's singles final taking place on June 11.

