When is the 2024 Australian Open? When is the draw? What are the dates and schedule?

The countdown for the 2024 Australian Open is on, with the season's first Grand Slam set to begin in just a few weeks. The return of Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, all former champions in Melbourne as well, has piqued the interest of fans even more.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion on the men's side. Having swept three of the four Majors in 2023, he'll be the outright favorite to capture another title Down Under.

Carlos Alcaraz will look to play the spoilsport yet again and further cement his status as the next big thing. He's the only player aside from Djokovic and Nadal to win a Major title in the past two years.

Daniil Medvedev remains a credible threat, while the rise of Jannik Sinner has set the stage for an exciting showdown in the Southern hemisphere. The Italian's strong finish to the 2023 season places him quite high on the list of title favorites.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face stiff competition from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. The World No. 1 finished the year on a strong note as she won the China Open and the WTA Finals.

Gauff, on the other hand, finally claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Elena Rybakina finished as the runner-up here last year and has the potential to go all the way this time.

When is the 2024 Australian Open?

The 112th edition of the Australian Open will be held from January 14-28, 2024. This time the tournament will begin from Sunday, instead of its traditional Monday start. It'll be the second Grand Slam after the French Open to have a 15-day schedule.

When is the draw for the 2024 Australian Open?

The official date for the draw ceremony hasn't been announced so far, but one can expect it to be held between January 10-12, 2024.

What are the dates and the schedule for the 2024 Australian Open?

The qualifying rounds will take place from January 8-11, 2024. The main draw action will kick off with men's and women's singles matches from January 14. The men's and women's doubles action will get underway from January 16, while the mixed doubles part will begin on January 18.

The quarterfinals will be held on January 23 and 24, while the women's singles and men's singles semifinal will be played on January 25 and 26 respectively. The women's singles final will be contested on Saturday, January 27 and the men's final will conclude the tournament on Sunday, January 28.

