"When she's 3, I don’t think I’m going to be giving her the controller" - Daniil Medvedev planning to introduce daughter Alisa to tennis before gaming

Rainbow Six Siege's new brand ambassador and World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev plans on introducing his daughter Alisa to tennis at a small age, even before she gets into the world of video games.

Ahead of the US Open, Medvedev joined the Tennis Channel Live Desk for an interview, where he made his indications clear on how he will guide his daughter during her childhood days. He wants to teach her tennis right from the age of three, rather than introducing her to all the electronic gadgets.

At the same time, Daniil Medvedev, an avid gamer himself, stated that he is not like the parents who would not allow their children to enjoy the beauty of video games. He feels that children should be allowed to use mobile phones, controllers, and headsets after a certain age rather than being kept away from these gadgets.

"I’m not someone who thinks children shouldn’t have phones or games before a certain age, but when she’s three I don’t think I’m going to be giving her the headset or controller! I’ll probably teach her tennis first because she loves it already, all the racquets and balls," Daniil Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev reaches the second round of the 2023 US Open,

Attila Balazs and Daniil Medvedev pose ahead of their first-round matchup at the 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev faced off against Hungarian tennis player Attila Balazs in the first round of the 2023 US Open. As expected, the match was a cakewalk for the Russian as he won the match in straight sets by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

Medvedev completely dominated Balazs, serving up eight aces during the course of the match. The former US Open champion also converted eight out of the 14 break points he had on the day.

The third seed was very much chuffed with his performance in his opener at Flushing Meadows, saying in his post-match press conference:

"Yeah, that's probably the fastest three-set match I played, even though I'm not sure, but probably."

"I felt not bad on the court. Quite well. Looking forward to next rounds. I think, you know, the goal is always to try to play better and better every match, because every match is going to be tougher and tougher. Let's see how the next one goes."

Up next, Medvedev will take on Australia's Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday.

