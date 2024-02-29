"When Andy Murray retires, that's on his terms": Katie Boulter weighs in on fellow Brit's latest retirement admission; calls him "the biggest fighter"

Katie Boulter lavished praise on Andy Murray, who recently claimed that had no plans of playing past this summer.

The Scot's comments came after his second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Murray said:

"I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer."

Boutler, who is currently in action at San Diego, was asked about the news of Murray’s possible retirement in her post-match conference.

She heaped praise on the former World No. 1, calling him the "biggest fighter" and "biggest lover of tennis." Boutler claimed that Murray has inspired her and many players in their home country.

“Yeah, I mean Andy Murray is Andy Murray isn't he. He’s the biggest fighter, the biggest lover of tennis, you know his attributes.."Katie Boulter said. "I could go on for a very long time."

"He’s inspired a lot of players, especially in our country, definitely myself. I just love seeing him out there," she added.

Shifting the focus to the news of him calling it quits later in the year, Boulter said Murray should keep going as long as he is enjoying being out there.

She said the 36-year-old's retirement is something that should come on his terms, but was quick to add that she would miss watching him play when that day finally arrives.

"Even the fact that he’s out there now and he’s still going.. I think as long as he’s enjoying himself and getting what he wants out of the sport, that’s the most important thing," Boulter said.

"When he retires, I think that’s on his terms and what he really wants to do, but I can speak for a lot of people when they say they’ve loved watching him play.. I certainly have,” she added.

Katie Boulter reaches San Diego QF while Andy Murray faces 2R exit in Dubai

Katie Boulter at the San Diego Open.

Andy Murray had notched up a big win over Denis Shapovalov in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships but came up short in the second round.

The Briton went down fighting against fifth seed Ugo Humbert in two sets 6-2, 6-4, bringing his Middle East swing to an end.

Katie Boulter, meanwhile, marched into the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open.

The unseeded player notched up an upset over second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia after staging a come-from-behind win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. She will take on either Donna Vekic or Marina Stakusic for a spot in the semifinals.