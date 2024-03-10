Aryna Sabalenka set the record straight on her relationship status after a hilarious slip-up during an interview at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Sabalenka is on the hunt for her maiden Indian Wells title, entering the WTA 1000 event as the second seed. Following a first-round bye, she kicks off her campaign against Peyton Stearns in a first-time meeting.

The Belarusian was the runner-up last year, losing to Elena Rybakina and will look to secure victory in the defending champion's absence.

Ahead of her tournament opener, Aryna Sabalenka candidly discussed the difficulties of being on tour, highlighting the challenge of being apart from her loved ones during tough periods.

However, her interview was derailed after she made a hilarious slip-up when referring to her "boyfriend" in plural instead of singular, which caused her to burst into hysterical laughter.

The World No. 2, who has been in a relationship with former Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Kolstov since 2021, quickly clarified that she has just one boyfriend before joking that she 'wished' she had more.

"I think the toughest moment is, like, when you're really down, like, you're not feeling great, you're not playing great level and you're away from your family, from your friends, boyfriends.

"Boyfriends? (bursts into laughter). No I have only one guys. I wish. I wish. So, one more time," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka mother Yuliya on her two Australian Open titles: 'It looks boring: "Can you work on the other Slams?'"

Aryna Sabalenka won the 2024 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka won her second straight Australian Open title this year, triumphing over Zheng Qinwen in the final.

At her pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, the Belarusian disclosed that her mother displayed both her Australian Open trophies side-by-side and humorously referred to them as "twins."

The World No. 2 also shared that her mother has urged her to diversify her collection by triumphing at the other Grand Slam events, as she finds the two trophies from the Melbourne Major "boring" to look at.

"My mom has them, and they are side by side, like she called them twins. She said, 'like we need to kind of play have like different types of them, like it looks boring when you have like just two of the same ones, like can you just work on the other slams?'" Aryna Sabalenka said.

I'm like, 'Mom, well, what is your request? You could have just appreciated these two; it wasn't easy to get,'" she added.

Aryna Sabalenka came close to triumphing at the other three Majors in 2023, as she reached the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon. She also made a run to the US Open final, where she lost to Coco Gauff.