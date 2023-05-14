"When you bump into your ex at the street" - Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas' frosty exchange at Italian Open delights tennis fans

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas' hilariously cold exchange when crossing paths at the Italian Open has left tennis fans in stitches.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas have enjoyed a fierce rivalry on and off the court. At the 2022 Australian Open, the former famously accused the latter of receiving illegal coaching from his father.

Their rivalry has continued into the 2023 season as well, with Medvedev taking a jibe at the World No. 5 at the Dubai Tennis Championships for his previous comments on Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas' historically contentious relationship was in the limelight once again as a clip of the pair crossing paths on the walkway at the Italian Open made rounds on the internet. Both players appeared to deliberately disregard each other's presence as they passed by each other.

Several fans pointed out that the former World No. 1 appeared to feign a wave to somebody in the crowd to avoid interacting with Tsitsipas.

"Medvedev pretending to wave to someone to avoid making eye contact with our gorgeous hero Stefanos," a fan commented.

LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 @LavanyaVocalist @SUNNY8X @tsitsidaily Medvedev pretending to wave to someone to avoid making eye contact with our gorgeous hero Stefanos. @SUNNY8X @tsitsidaily Medvedev pretending to wave to someone to avoid making eye contact with our gorgeous hero Stefanos.

"Not Medvedev waving to imaginary someone just to make himself busy," another fan chimed in.

"When you bump into your ex at the street," one user tweeted.

Unhinged Lalafell @ULalafell @SUNNY8X When you bump into your ex at the street 🫥 @SUNNY8X When you bump into your ex at the street 🫥

Here are some more fan reactions:

kay nonsense | we are in rome @atp4me Ok does stef turn his head toward Daniil for a split second when they cross or am I imagining it Ok does stef turn his head toward Daniil for a split second when they cross or am I imagining it https://t.co/1hi6pBCbSx

How Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are faring at Italian Open 2023

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Madrid Open

A rain delay played spoilsport in Rome during Stefanos Tsitsipas' tournament opener against Nuno Borges. The Greek currently leads 6-3, 4-3 in the match, which is scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 14.

Tsitsipas is defending points from his run to the Italian Open final last year. Novak Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-0, 7-6(5) in the title clash to record his sixth Rome Masters triumph.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev too suffered the adverse effects of the rain delay as his second-round clash against Emil Ruusuvuori was pushed back as well. The World No. 3 did not feature in the tournament in 2022 as he was recovering from a hernia surgery.

Medvedev currently holds a 33-5 win/loss record for the season with four titles to his name. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has a 23-7 win/loss record and is yet to notch his first title of the season.

Medvedev leads 7-4 in his head-to-head against Tsitsipas. However, it was the Greek who came out on top on top in their two most recent encounters, at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters and ATP Finals.

Poll : 0 votes