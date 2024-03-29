"When Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are playing at their best, no one can get close" - Christ Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd

Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd couldn't help but rave about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's talent recently. The Brit believes that no player on the ATP Tour can outmatch the two when they are at the zenith of their powers.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shown immense potential to become all-time greats in tennis. While the Spaniard, who turned pro in 2020, is already a two-time Major winner, the Italian took some time to establish his credentials before winning this year's Australian Open in scintillating fashion.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have defeated the top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the Majors — a feat very few active players can boast of in the last few years. In that context, former World No. 21 John Lloyd was all praises for the two youngsters while speaking on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

The Brit claimed that the rest of the men's field would have to "step up" soon to stop the World No. 2 and World No. 3's monopoly of the ATP Tour in the future. He further asserted that they are virtually unbeatable at their best.

"These two guys, I tell you, the other guys are going to have to really step up. Because they're gonna run away with it," Lloyd said (11:11). "We always say that, 'He's on the big come-up,' but I tell you, when those two are playing at their best, no one can get close, I don't think."

"You're looking at it and you think, Jannik Sinner jumped a little bit ahead of Carlos Alcaraz" - John Lloyd

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner en route to his second Indian Wells title this month

During the interaction with Tennis Channel, John Lloyd also gave his thoughts on the steep improvement that Jannik Sinner displayed in the last few months. The 69-year-old consequently believed that the Italian's ceiling was higher than Carlos Alcaraz's, as the latter didn't enjoy great results towards the end of the last season.

However, the semifinal clash between the two players at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month helped restore Lloyd's faith in the Spaniard. The Brit also spared a word for the 20-year-old's tennis IQ, which allowed him to overcome Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 and end his 19-match unbeaten streak in 2024.

"But I was impressed with the way he rebounded, Alcaraz. It suddenly looked like in the off-season that Sinner had made this improvement, which he has," John Lloyd said (4:03). "His management of the court is a lot better now, he's worked on his serve. You're looking at it and you think, 'Okay, well he's kinda jumped ahead a little bit of Alcaraz.' And then you watch it at Indian Wells, and he was getting blown off the court there."

"This is to me a great thing for the future of Carlos Alcaraz, the way that he changed his game around there. At that stage Sinner looked unbeatable, he looked like it was going to be quick... but there, he (Alcaraz) used his tennis sense on the court, got a little bit of help from his coach, but he still had to execute the game plan," he added (4:38). "He changed it around and Jannik Sinner really lost the clock there. Didn't know what to do. So for me, this was a big step through for Alcaraz."