"When they chant Rafa Roger, he hears Novak Novak; I might use that" - Ajla Tomljanovic to follow Novak Djokovic's tactics when she faces Serena Williams in US Open 3R

To say that Serena Williams has had the crowd comfortably on her side during the US Open so far would be an understatement. Her next opponent, Ajla Tomljanovic, highlighted the impact of the rousing reception and cheers Williams has received so far this week. She also said that she has a plan to keep her focus in the match and on her gameplay.

Tomljanovic intends to use a tactic frequently deployed by Novak Djokovic when receiving lesser crowd support during some of his matches, mainly against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic convinces himself that the crowd is indeed cheering for him and not his opponent and uses that as self-motivation during key moments.

She plans to put that strategy into action against 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams on Friday night she said, speaking to Eurosport.

“I remember Novak saying one time when they asked him a lot about this, when the crowd was against him, he just pretends it's for him. When they chant, I don't know, Rafa, Roger, whoever, he hears Novak, Novak. I kind of liked that response. I might use that on Friday night,” Tomljanovic said.

The World No. 46 played her first two matches at the 2022 US Open on Court 7 around the same time Williams played in front of packed crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite the two courts being located a fair distance from each other, Tomljanovic could still hear a great deal of noise from the premier arena at Flushing Meadows, and she said it 'annoyed' her.

“I kept thinking, ‘Oh my God, that's annoying me and I'm not even playing against her’,” Tomljanovic expressed.

The Australian is yet to face Williams on the WTA tour.

"She's the best when she gets ahead" - Ajla Tomljanovic on Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Ajla Tomljanovic shed further light on her clash against Serena Williams and the keys to success for her against the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Australian player stressed that it will be very important for her not to allow Williams to take a sizeable lead in any of the sets during the match as the American is unmatched when it comes to capitalizing on an opportunity when ahead in a match.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it. I think what I'm going to focus on is to keep the scoreline close because I think she gets dangerous if she gets up. She's the best when she gets ahead," Tomljanovic said.

The 29-year-old won her opening match in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5) against Karolina Muchova. She then overcame a very slow start in the second-round match against Evgeniya Rodina to clinch a keenly-contested match 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Danka Kovinic and beat World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round.

