"When did my child become cooler than me?!" - Caroline Wozniacki shares heart-warming picture of daughter Olivia

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is having a whale of a time on social media following her retirement and the birth of her second child.

After giving a sneak peek of how she and her husband reacted to her newborn daughter taking down a baby camera, the Danish tennis player shared a heart-warming story on Instagram of her first child Olivia wearing a shirt, jeans and shoes and walking casually.

She captioned the story with a question as to when her child had become cooler than her.

"When did my child become cooler than me?!" Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki shared a heartwarming Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee married in June 2019 and welcomed their second child last month. Their first daughter Olivia was born in 2021.

Lee is a former NBA professional who played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Wozniacki has forever believed in her roots and as a mother of two, she stated that she wants to raise her daughters in a mix of two cultures.

Caroline Wozniacki's journey on the courts

Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber at the WTA Finals in 2018.

Caroline Wozniacki has won 30 WTA titles in her career and spent 71 weeks as the top-ranked player in the women's game. She became the first Danish to win a Grand Slam since winning the 2018 Australian Open.

She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called rheumatoid arthritis, which she made public before the 2018 US Open. The Dane's big moment came earlier in the same year when she won her first and only Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 retired a couple of years later at the same venue. However, she clarified that she was not bidding farewell to the game due to her health condition.

The farewell exhibition contest for the Danish player, which was initially slated for 2020, finally happened a couple of years after a COVID-induced postponement. She played an exhibition match against Angelique Kerber in Copenhagen, although she was originally supposed to square off against Serena Williams.

The 2018 Australian Open champion mentioned after her farewell match that it was a lot of fun to have ended her career at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen after playing against her childhood friend. The two players also share Polish ancestry.

Wozniacki, post retirement, donned a new hat as a commentator and recently enjoyed a stint on the Tennis Channel.

Poll : 0 votes