"When there was Drake, I was just standing and when Lil Wayne came out, I was dancing every song" - Jelena Ostapenko on vibing at Miami concert

Jelena Ostapenko recently picked Lil Wayne over Drake as her preferred rapper to vibe to.

Ostapneko defeated home-favorite Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Thursday, April 25, after having received a bye in the first.

It wasn't exactly a cakewalk for the Latvian, as Maneiro challenged her serve four times and succeeded twice. Ostapenko, however, outdid the Spaniard by converting six out of seven break points.

After the match, the ninth seed sat down with Indian-American former player Prakash Amritraj for an interview on Tennis Channel. One of the things Amritraj brought into the conversation was Ostapenko attending Drake's concert on the sidelines of the Miami Open in March this year.

Ostapenko hilariously revealed vibing to Lil Wayne's guest performance more than Drake's at the concert.

"I think it was nice but honestly the part of the concert where it was Lil Wayne, I liked way better. I don’t know I felt his vibe and music was so nice," Jelena Ostapenko said (at 2:42).

The World No. 10 continued:

"When there was Drake, I was just standing, I was not dancing much, and when Lil Wayne came out, I was like dancing every single song even I didn’t know them. After the concert, I started to listen to a lot of Lil Wayne’s songs."

Jelena Ostapenko: "I like 50 Cent too"

Jelena Ostapenko addresses the media during a press conference.

During the aforementioned conversation, Jelena Ostapenko further disclosed her liking for 50 Cent.

"50 Cent, I like 50 Cent yeah too," she told Prakash Amritraj.

The World No. 10 then rued missing out on a 50 Cent concert that happened in Latvia's capital city Riga last year.

"There was a concert last year in Riga but I wasn’t there so I was really sad that I couldn’t go. Hopefully, he will come soon or maybe I’ll be in some city where he will have a concert," she added.

As far as her on-court business at the 2024 Madrid Open is concerned, she is set to take on Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle who has impressed everyone with her performances.

Carle entered the main draw through the qualifiers and has defeated Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-2 and Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4 in the previous rounds. Also, Ostapenko has no experience of facing Carle as it will be their first-ever on-court meeting.