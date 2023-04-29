Elena Dementieva once claimed that the outcomes of matches between Venus Williams and Serena Williams were decided by their father Richard Williams.

The Russian's claims came shortly after her 6-0, 6-3 defeat to Venus Williams in the Indian Wells quarterfinals in 2001. The American was to face her sister Serena in the semifinals of the tournament.

Dementieva was asked what she thought would be the outcome of the match and she responded by claiming that Richard Williams would decide who would win. She then said that Serena Williams could reach the final.

"I mean, I don't know what Richard thinks about it. I think he will decide who's going to win tomorrow. But it looks like Serena because I saw a little bit of this match, she played extremely well. I think she will be in the final," Elena Dementieva said.

The Russian was later asked if the outcome of the matches between the Williams sisters was a family decision. She cited the example of their meeting at the 1999 Lipton Championships, which Venus Williams won, calling the match funny.

"I remember when they played in the Lipton," said Dementieva. "If you saw the match, it was so funny."

Venus Williams was asked about Dementieva's statements and said that there was no truth in what she said.

"No, it's not a true opinion at all. Everyone makes their own comments. That's how rumors get started. I guess rumors are more exciting than the truth."

Venus Williams and Serena Williams both have a positive head-to-head against Elena Dementieva

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams and Serena Williams have both locked horns with Elena Dementieva 12 times.

The former has won nine out of 12 meetings against the Russian, the first of which came in the 1999 Fed Cup Final. Dementieva won that match 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). The two met in the gold medal match at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where Venus Williams won 6-2, 6-4.

The final meeting between the American and Dementieva came in the group stage of the 2009 WTA Finals (then known as the WTA Tour Championships), with Dementieva winning 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-2.

The Russian had a keener rivalry with Serena Williams, with the latter leading 7-5 in the head-to-head. The first meeting between the two came in the fourth round of the 2003 Wimbledon Championships, with the American winning 6-2, 6-2.

Williams and Dementieva played out some pretty good matches, the most notable of which, perhaps, was their Wimbledon semifinal in 2009. The Russian had a few match points but Serena Williams saved them to win 6-7(4), 7-5, 8-6.

The last meeting between the two was the final of the 2010 Medibank International Sydney, with Dementieva winning 6-3, 6-2.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes