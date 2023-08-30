"When you have a fashion shoot at 6 and a tennis match at 7" - Tennis fans in awe of Venus Williams strutting in heels in high fashion look at US Open

Venus Williams' stay in the US Open 2023 was a short one but she gave what will probably go down as one of the most popular images taken during the tournament.

The American was scheduled to play her first-round match against Greet Minnen on Wednesday, August 30. On the day, she was pictured walking while donning a black suit and high heels. She had a black purse on one hand and her kitbag on the other.

Several fans were in awe of the former World No. 1's fashion choice and gave their two cents on it, with Tennis Channel pointing out that she had a fashion shoot at 6 pm and a tennis match to play at 7 pm.

"When you have a fashion shoot at 6 and a tennis match at 7," their tweet read.

One fan claimed that Venus Williams looked cooler than everyone else despite being 43 years old.

"Great pic. 43 years old and cooler than any of them," the fan's tweet read.

One fan complimented on Williams' physique, calling her an extraordinary athlete.

"Holy cow that is one set of serious legs. What an extraordinary athlete," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions to Venus Williams' picture:

Venus Williams lost to Greet Minnen in the first round of US Open 2023

Venus Williams during US Open 2023

Venus Williams was comprehensively beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Greet Minnen in the first round of the US Open 2023. This was the second consecutive edition of the tournament that featured the American going out in the opening round.

Williams said after the match that she didn't think she played badly and called herself unlucky.

"I don't think I played badly. I think it was just one of those days where it's just unlucky. My preparation was definitely minimal. But I don't think that it necessarily affected the bulk of my performance. I think there are just shots where my footwork wasn't really there," Venus Williams said in her post-match press conference.

"A lot of backhands I missed where my feet just weren't there. That's normal when you don't spend a lot of time on the court," she added.

Williams also reserved praise for Minnen, claiming that the Belgian could become World No. 1 or win a Grand Slam if she continued to play the way she did against her.

"But I really have to give credit to her. It was just incredible, honestly. I mean, if she can play like that, you imagine that she can be in the top 10 or perhaps No. 1 or maybe win a Grand Slam, something like that, if she can play at this level," Williams said.

Venus Williams has played only 10 matches so far this season, winning three of them. She reached the second round of three tournaments - the ASB Classic, the Libema Open, and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

