When are Felix Auger-Aliassime & fiancée Nina Ghaibi getting married? Destination and dates revealed; full bar and Dior suit guaranteed

Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently locked in battle with Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open, locked at one set apiece. But regardless of what happens on Friday night, one thing is guaranteed -- the Canadian is getting married days later.

Auger-Aliassime got engaged to his fiancée Nina Ghaibi at the end of last year, in November. Now, the pair have confirmed when the marriage is set to take place -- two weeks after the US Open.

Speaking in an exclusive with People magazine, Auger-Aliassime admitted that he did not want to plan his wedding in July when the tennis tour is in full swing. He further revealed that the marriage will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, which would have been overwhelmingly hot at the time nonetheless.

The Canadian joked that he hasn't had to do much in terms of wedding planning, with Nina and her family taking care for the most part. All he has to do, Auger-Aliassime said with a laugh, is to get himself ready in a suit -- one that will be provided by his sponsor Dior, no less.

“I didn’t do much. As long as I have my suit ready, that’s about the best I can do. But she’s been amazing. Her and her family have been taking care of a lot, and I have to give her all the credit," he said.

The Canadian also insisted that he will provide his guests with a full bar and hospitality, stating that he wanted them to feel as welcome as possible in the North African city.

"You want to feel like people are welcome, and they’re not stretching themselves to come to your wedding," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

