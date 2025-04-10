When is French Open 2025? Dates, draw, players & everything you need to know about the claycourt Major

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will return to Paris in a little over a month to defend their French Open crowns. The two had lifted the trophies at the last edition for their third and fifth Grand Slam trophies, respectively.

This year, the French Open will feature another highly competitive field led by big names, including Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff, among others. It could also mark the return of Jannik Sinner, who has been serving a doping suspension for the last two months.

The European claycourt swing, which serves as the lead-up to the French Open, got underway on the men's side with the Monte Carlo Masters and will kick off for the women in Stuttgart next week. With the anticipation building for the claycourt Slam, let's take a quick look at some of the tournament details.

When is the French Open?

Coco Gauff, a former French Open finalist, will also be in action at this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

This year, the French Open will commence with the main draw action on May 25. The tournament will last a fortnight and host the women's singles final on June 7 and the men's singles final on June 8. Besides, the qualification rounds for both the men's and women's singles competitions will be played over the course of six days between May 19 and 24.

Schedule

The 2025 French Open will begin on May 25, 2025, and conclude on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with the men's singles final. The women's singles final will be played a day earlier, on June 7, 2025.

Round 1: May 25-27

Round 2: May 28-29

Round 3: May 30-31

Round 4 (Round of 16): June 1-2

Quarter-finals: June 3-4

Women's semi-finals: June 5

Men's semi-finals: June 6

Women's final: June 7

Men's final: June 8

Players and Draw

Novak Djokovic will be the only multi-time French Open champion in this year's men's singles draw. (Source: Getty)

While the main draw for both the men's and women's singles will be released closer to the tournament, the provisional entry lists ensure the presence of some of the sport's biggest names in Paris. Both defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz will be back to defend their crowns but will face some stiff competition.

Djokovic could present the biggest challenge to Alcaraz as the only multi-time French Open champion in this year's tournament. Sinner will also be back in action in all likelihood, looking to bounce back from the doping episode. Meanwhile, last year's finalist, Alexander Zverev, will look to go one further at this year's event.

The women's field will be slightly more open, with the likes of former finalists Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and a host of other Grand Slam champions looking to challenge Swiatek. Jelena Ostapenko is the only other former champion confirmed to compete at the tournament at this point.

