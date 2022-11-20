"When a girl has that kind of power in the game, everything is so much easier" - Qinwen Zheng on why she idolized Serena Williams growing up

Chinese tennis sensation Qinwen Zheng has revealed that she admires Serena Williams, the American veteran who has influenced a host of players over the years with her near-perfect technique and unrestrained flair.

In a recent interview, Zheng emphasized her respect for Williams and how she had an unrivaled influence on the game. She said that she admired Williams' powerful forehand, aggressive playing style, and overall game. The 20-year-old also named Kim Clijsters as one of the players she has always looked up to.

"Anyway, when I was little I looked up to Serena Williams. I loved her style of play, her aggressive strokes, her charisma, her tremendous forehand. When a girl has that kind of power in the game, everything is so much easier. It doesn't hurt if you also have fast feet, and besides her, I also looked up to Kim Clijsters," she said.

Besides Williams and Clijsters, the World No. 25 named Li Na as another player she looked up to for the significant positive influence she had on Asian tennis.

"Of course, she [Li Na] took care of writing the history of Asian tennis, as she was the first to win the Big Four tournaments," she said.

"I am aware that I could have done more in many tournaments" - Qinwen Zheng on her 2022 season

Qinwen Zheng finished the 2022 season ranked World No. 25.

In the same interview, Qinwen Zheng reflected on her 2022 season, claiming that she made significant progress and was satisfied with her performance. She stated that she now, in hindsight, understood what she could have done better over the year and expressed optimism for the coming season.

"I started the year in 120th place, somewhere there. The coach and I made great progress, we are all satisfied. I am aware that I could have done more in many tournaments. Hopefully next year will be better," " she said.

Zheng admitted that her immediate goal for 2023 was to break into the top ten of the WTA rankings.

"Oh, of course [I will be disappointed if this time next year I am not in the top ten]! I will be very disappointed because it will mean that I have been injured or that I am doing something wrong. The recipe for that is humility, hard training, the right approach on the field and then we'll see. I hope I can achieve my goal again. I believe in that," she added.

