"When you've got a tennis match at 11 and a wedding at 2" - Tennis fans react to Camila Giorgi's outfit for Wimbledon 2023

Camila Giorgi revealed the outfit that she will wear throughout the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, and images have gone viral on social media.

The Italian has been wearing outfits from her mother's fashion brand 'Giomila' on the WTA Tour and took to social media to share her Wimbledon outfit comprising of a white top, skirt, and what appears to be a netted upper.

Camila Giorgi's Instagram Story

Tennis fans were left stunned by Giorgi's outfit, hailing its elegance and style. Many even called it the best outfit at Wimbledon 2023. While others pointed out that Giorgi's fashion game has always been on point.

A fan compared the outfit to the one worn at a wedding, joking that Giorgi must have a marriage ceremony to attend after her match.

"When you've got a tennis match at 11 and a wedding at 2," a fan tweeted.

Others dubbed the white ensemble a Wimbledon champion's attire and "best kit" at this year's tournament.

"It’s giving slam champion vibes," a user wrote.

"Wimbledon champion 2023," a fan asserted.

"Won the best kit award," a user wrote.

"Oh Giorgi n giomila always eating," another said.

"I’d sign up for a giomila sponsorship with my eyes closed if I were a WTA player. Idc about the money I want to look like this on court," a fan professed.

Here are some more fan reactions to Camila Giorgi's Wimbledon outfit:

Camila Giorgi faces Varvara Gracheva in R1 at Wimbledon 2023

Camila Giorgi at the 2023 Eastbourne Open

Fans will get to witness Camila Giorgi's outfit when she comes up against World No. 43 Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Gracheva leads the head-to-head record against Giorgi, 1-0. The two women faced each other in the second round of the 2021 French Open, which Gracheva won 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

The 31-year-old will kick off her Wimbledon campaign after an impressive showing at the Eastbourne Open, where she reached the semifinal. Giorgi defeated Heather Watson (first round), fourth seed Ons Jabeur (second round), and received a walkover from Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal.

Her run was stopped by Daria Kasatkina. This performance must be a relief for Giorgi, who suffered a three-set loss against 43-year-old Venus Williams in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic.

Giorgi would be hoping to continue her good form in London, where she produced her best Grand Slam result: quarterfinal at 2018 Wimbledon (lost to eventual champion Serena Williams). At last year's Wimbledon Championships, Giorgi was seeded No. 21, however, her stay was cut short in the first round by Magdalena Frech, 7-6(4), 6-1.

