"When I was 4, 5, 6, basically all my childhood; it was just the same Grand Slam winner every Slam, that was Serena" - Alex de Minaur on Serena Williams 

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur revealed that in his childhood he used to watch Serena Williams win every single Grand Slam final. The American will likely retire from the sport after the ongoing US Open and is playing her final tournament.

In a press conference after his win over Filip Krajinovic in the first round, De Minaur mentioned that he remembers seeing the 23-time Grand Slam champion win when he was four, five, or six years old.

"Well, just growing up, I mean, it just felt like, what, when I was four, five, six, basically all my childhood, that it was just the same Grand Slam winner every slam. That was Serena," said the Aussie.

He also reflected on the journey of the iconic American and stated that it was amazing to see her success and embody a fighting and winning mentality.

"It's amazing, her story, how she's become what she's become, the success she's had throughout all the different stages in her life. I think that's probably the most impressive part," said de Minaur.

When she was young, just bursting out on tour, even in the later stages of her career, she still had that fighting, winning mentality. Has been a pretty amazing competitor for the sport," he added.

"I've kept my head super low throughout this whole process; I'm really good at putting myself in a bubble"- Serena Williams

Serena Williams looks on before her match against Danka Kovinic at the 2022 US Open - Day 1

The American revealed that she was able to keep her head down heading into the US Open despite getting an overwhelming response to her retirement announcement.

She mentioned that she is pretty good at putting herself away from all the news and just focusing on herself.

"It makes me feel great. I've kept my head super low throughout this whole process, ever since the news came out three weeks ago. I'm really good at putting myself in a bubble. That's kind of what I've been doing," said Williams.

But Serena Williams revealed that despite trying to block everything out, she does get to hear snippets of all the news around her but prefers to withdraw from it along with social media.

"Sometimes I'll hear a snippet of this, a snippet of that. But for me, in order to get through it, 'cause it's not easy, but to just get through the emotions and everything that I'm feeling," she said.

"I just had to just kind of just go in and just be sort of alone and just off all kinds of media, social media and stuff. Yeah, I'm just trying to deal with that," said Serena Williams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan