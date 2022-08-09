"When I beat Rafa one time and I beat Novak a few times, it's a special sensation, brings a lot of confidence; it's just good feeling" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has opened up on the challenge of facing the 'Big 3' - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev is coming off his first title of the year in Los Cabos, where he dethroned defending champion Cameron Norrie in straight sets. With the win, he improved to 31-10 on the year. It was the World No. 1's first singles title since his US Open triumph last year, where he denied Djokovic an elusive calendar year Grand Slam.

The 'Big 3' will be inconspicuous due to their absence at the ongoing Canadian Open. While Nadal and Federer will miss the Masters 1000 due to injury, Djokovic will miss the event as he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Ahead of his Montreal opener on Wednesday, Medvedev said that it's a 'special sensation' - a confidence booster - to beat any of the 'Big 3'.

"It's sometimes different sensations when you beat somebody from the big three," said Medvedev. "Well, actually 'big three', I (have) never beaten Roger. For me, when I beat Rafa one time, and I beat Novak a few times, it's a special sensation, brings you a lot of confidence. Yeah, it's just good feeling."

Medvedev is defending his Canadian Open title this week. He defeated Reilly Opelka for his first title at the Canadian Open.

How has Daniil Medvedev fared against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic?

Daniil Medvedev at the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 - Final

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Daniil Medvedev has a losing record against all members of the Big 3.

The Russian trails Nadal 5-1, with his lone win against the Spaniard coming in the semifinals of the 2020 ATP Finals en route to winning the title. Medvedev came close to beating the left-hander this year, leading by two-sets-to-love and holding three break points against the Spaniard in the Australian Open final.

However, Nadal scripted an epic turnaround to win in five sets, clinching a record 21st Major. Weeks later, it was a more straight-forward affair as Nadal dropped just six games against Medvedev in the semifinals of Acapulco en route to the title.

Nadal's other wins over Medvedev have come in the 2019 US Open final - where he almost squandered a two-set and a break lead - and at the ATP Finals that year, where he came back from match-point down at 5-1 in the decider to win via tiebreak. Weeks before their US Open clash, Nadal dropped just three games against Medvedev in a lopsided Canadian Masters final.

Daniil Medvedev shares a more even rivalry with Djokovic, trailing the Serb 6-4. The pair have split their last two meetings - both in Major finals. After Djokovic beat Medvedev at the 2021 Australian Open, the Russian exacted revenge in the US Open title match.

Medvedev has also faced Federer thrice in his career, losing to the Swiss on all three occasions. The Russian took a set from the 41-year-old in Shanghai in 2018, but lost to the Swiss in straight sets in Basel and Miami.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan