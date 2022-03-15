"When I beat Roger at the Davis Cup Final, that was a big moment" - Gael Monfils on his biggest victory

Gael Monfils has revealed that his victory over Roger Federer in the 2014 Davis Cup Finals was one of the best moments of his career.

With the Swiss 1-0 ahead in the tie following Stan Wawrinka's win against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Monfils was under pressure to level things up for his nation. The Frenchman was up to the task and beat Federer in straight sets. Nevertheless, Switzerland went on to win the next two rubbers to seal their first-ever Davis Cup title.

Speaking to the press after his victory against Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells, Monfils admitted that the win against Federer was a turning point in his career.

"Of course, I beat Rafa. I was happy. But let's say Roger, when I beat Roger at the Davis Cup final, that was a big moment. It was an important match, key match. I was happy to beat him there," Monfils said.

The Frenchman said his first top-10 win, which came against Gaston Gaudio in 2005 in Doha, was also a big moment in his career.

"Then I have few matches for sure, like Florian Mayer. Even my first top-10 win for me, it was big. It was in 2005 against Gaston Gaudio in Doha. Those matches for me are big. It hasn't been easy, you know. I feel like I'm old, you know. So I have many, but I don't remember exactly which one. But of course many matches that you beat the best player in the world is always a great moment," he said.

"I hope Naomi Osaka will find peace because she's a real champion" - Gael Monfils

Naomi Osaka was heckled during her match against Veronika Kudermetova

During the press conference, Monfils also weighed in on Naomi Osaka's heckling incident at Indian Wells. The Japanese was insulted by a member of the crowd during her second-round match against Veronika Kudermetova following which she broke down in tears. She went on to lose the match in straight sets.

Monfils said that he hoped Osaka would not think too much about the incident.

"It's never easy. It's never easy, for sure. Everybody is reacting differently. I feel like for her it's really hard to handle it in some moments and some moments she's better with it," he said.

"But, you know, it just shows that also, she's a human, you know, and people, sometimes they, because they see her where she is a superstar, but at the end, she's a, how old is she, 23? 22? 24? 24-year-old girl. Not unlike my daughter. Of course, you know, our jobs make it in the way, but at the end, you know, you can be a superstar, but you're a 24-years-old girl and it's not easy, you know, and it's not easy even -- you're doing it for many years, but it's not easy, you know?"

Monfils went on to describe Osaka as a "true champion" and backed her to make a strong return.

"No one can tell you when you walk on the court even. You know, when the people scream the name you don't have goosebumps. You know, there's no chance. So imagine when the people start to be negative, it's really hard. It's really hard. And we all have this at some stage and it's not easy. So I hope she will find peace for her, you know, and then I hope she won't let this go too far because she's a real champion," he added.

After defeating Medvedev, Monfils will face another tough opponent in the last 16 in the shape of Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard reached the last 16 after thrashing compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0.

Edited by Arvind Sriram