"When I was a child, it is true that I dreamed of being the best"- Daniil Medvedev on chasing the World No. 1 spot

At a recent press conference, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev highlighted that it is no longer his "dream" to become the World No. 1 player, but his main "goal." Mentioning that he always dreamt of "being the best player," Medvedev stated that it motivates him since he is almost on the verge of achieving it.

Daniil Medvedev will dethrone Novak Djokovic from the top spot in the ATP rankings if he succeeds at the Acapulco Open 2022. The Russian kicked off his campaign in style after defeating Benoit Paire in straight sets in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday.

We Are Tennis



If Medvedev wins Acapulco

If Djokovic doesn't win Dubai and Med reaches the final in Acapulco

If Djo doesn't reach the final and Med reaches the SF

If Djo doesn't reach the QF



Reacting to his chase for the top spot, Medvedev revealed that he isn't under "different pressure" while playing at the Acapulco Open. He stressed that one always sets "ambitious goals" in order to become a better player.

The Russian feels that being the World No. 2 player, it is now a challenge for him to climb one more step on the ladder. He also asserted that he enjoys playing the sport and keeps learning from his defeats.

José Morgado
#2 Daniil Medvedev one step closer to the world number one. Comes back from 2-4 down in the 2nd set to beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4 and reach the 2nd round in Acapulco.



Awaits Hernandez or Andujar tomorrow.

"When I was a child, it is true that I dreamed of being the best, but because I saw it as impossible. For years I have seen it as a possibility, so thinking about it motivates me, it is no longer a dream, but a goal. I don't think I have a different pressure than I have had at other times in my career because we are always setting ourselves ambitious goals to be better," said Medvedev.

"Being number 2 in the world, you assume that the challenge you must set for yourself is to move up one more position. I enjoy playing tennis, keep improving my game and learn from defeats, no matter how much I hate losing," added the Russian player.

Medvedev had the chance to acquire the World No. 1 position at the Australian Open 2022 if he had won the title. However, he lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals, elongating his wait to grab the top spot.

The New York Times



Rafael Nadal broke his tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the men's singles title.

Daniil Medvedev believes he has "matured" after his Australian Open 2022 campaign

Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2022

At the same press conference, Medvedev also emphasized that he has "matured" after his campaign at the Australian Open 2022 despite suffering a defeat there in the finals.

Referring to the incidents when he shouted at the chair umpire and even at some fans at the Happy Slam, Medvedev admitted that he made some mistakes and must continue to work on his mental strength.

Firstpost Sports
Daniil Medvedev to chair umpire on certain fans screaming between serves: "They are idiots. No brains. Empty brains. Probably in their life it must be very bad, yeah?"



Daniil Medvedev to chair umpire on certain fans screaming between serves: "They are idiots. No brains. Empty brains. Probably in their life it must be very bad, yeah?"https://t.co/Oueyx4BJY0

"I think I have matured a lot and I am better now after what happened in Melbourne because I have also reached my own conclusions. I assume that I made mistakes, and I know that I must continue working on my mental strength," concluded Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev will next face Spain's Pablo Andujar in the second round of the Acapulco Open 2022 on Wednesday.

