"When I got to the top, I struggled" - Carlos Alcaraz makes honest admission about Grand Slam winner blues & Wimbledon breakthrough

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the struggles he encountered after feeling 'invincible' post his 2022 US Open triumph. The Spaniard overcame those struggles to eventually bag the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In a recent interview with Rolex ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Alcaraz discussed his rise to stardom. He talked about the highs of winning the 2022 US Open, his first Grand Slam title, and the struggles that followed.

"In the 2022 US Open, when I won my first Grand Slam, it was a very special moment in my career, in my life. In that moment, I felt invincible. When I got there, to the top, that’s when I struggled. I had several tournaments that didn’t go as well as they could," Carlos Alcaraz said (at 4:05).

After defeating Casper Ruud in the final of the New York Major, Alcaraz faced a first-round defeat in Astana. He reached the semifinal in Basel and retired mid-match from the quarterfinal of the Paris Masters, which was his last event that year.

His injuries kept him out for several months, but he came back strong, winning multiple titles and earning the World No.1 rank before winning his second Major at Wimbledon. Alcaraz continued as the top-ranked ATP player for several more months before Jannik Sinner snatched it from him after winning the US Open in 2023.

However, the Spanaird continued his domination on grass in the following year as well.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic again in 2024 to win Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon 2024 trophy - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 season was a strong follow-up to his breakout years, showcasing his consistency across surfaces. He began with a solid run at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to Alexander Zverev.

After a few steady results, he hit top form during the Sunshine Double, winning the Indian Wells Masters and reaching the Miami Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz then peaked at Roland Garros, claiming his maiden French Open title by defeating Zverev in a gripping final.

Although he suffered an early exit at Queen’s, he bounced back at Wimbledon with a commanding run, capped off by a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic in the final.

Now, in 2025, the Spaniard has only strengthened his hold on the top of the game. He defended his French Open crown with a gutsy comeback win over Jannik Sinner and arrives at Wimbledon full of confidence, having just won the Queen’s Club title for the first time.

