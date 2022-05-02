"When I grew up, Rafael Nadal became my great reference, I admire his work ethic and how success hasn't changed him" - Iga Swiatek

In a recent interview with Mujerhoy, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek spoke about a number of topics, including her idols growing up. The Pole, who has won four tournaments this year, including the Sunshine Double, said she looked up to her older sister Agata in her early years, before switching to Rafael Nadal.

The former French Open champion revealed that she admired the Spaniard's work ethic and ability to stay humble despite achieving immense success in the sport.

"At first I looked mostly at my older sister, Agata. I would sneak into tennis lessons. I started playing for my father and for her. When I grew up a bit, Rafael Nadal became my great reference. I admire his work ethic and how success hasn't changed him, he's still a very nice and humble guy," the Pole stated.

During the interview, Swiatek also spoke about some of her compatriots on the WTA tour, including Paula Badosa and Garbine Muguruza. Badosa, like Swiatek, has taken giant strides this year and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.

Swiatek revealed that she gets along well with Badosa and enjoys the training sessions they have together.

"I like them great and I have a great time when I train with them. I know Paula a little better than Garbiñe, because we have coincided more. Both are very talented, aggressive players with a very strong mentality," she added. "What Paula has achieved since last year is incredible: she reached the top 10, won in Indian Wells with a very offensive style, taking the initiative. Also Garbiñe, who in the WTA Finals in Mexico was sensational, with the audience cheering her and totally delivered. I'm sure the upcoming clashes with the two are going to be very exciting."

"I wanted to support charities that help children suffering from mental health issues" - Iga Swiatek on her $50,000 donation on World Mental Health Day

Mental health is one of the biggest talking points in sports at the moment, with players like Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka highlighting the issue in recent years.

Iga Swiatek has also played a role in raising awareness of the issues, donating $50,000 to a mental health charity last year in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The Pole revealed that she has always strived to serve as an inspiration to children and help those struggling with mental health problems.

"I made that donation because I wanted to support two charities that help children suffering from mental health issues. One of my big goals is to support and inspire them in everything I can. I am only 20 years old and I am not an expert in this field, but I understand that you ask me this question so it affects my personal and professional goals. I want to lead a healthy and balanced career, achieve my sporting goals, but I also want to enjoy this experience and the places it takes me."

