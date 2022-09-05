"When I look at the order of play, I see I'm playing in front of Roger, Rafa or Serena or Novak, it makes me more nervous"- Coco Gauff after 4R win at US Open 2022

Coco Gauff endured a dominant start to her 2022 US Open campaign. She stormed past Leolia Jeanjean, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Madison Keys in the first three rounds.

The American played Shuai Zhang in the fourth round on Sunday (September 4) in a bid to continue what is already her longest run at the US Open. The 12th seed defeated the Chinese 7-5, 7-5 to advance to her maiden quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

During the press conference after her victory, Gauff was asked if she was getting used to playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main court for the US Open. She has notably played all four of her matches at the tournament this year at the famous stadium.

The 18-year-old tennis star stated that she is acclimatizing well to the venue. However, she also feels nervous when legends like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer watch her play ahead of their matches. Coco Gauff said:

"I would say I am getting more comfortable. The first couple times on Ashe, I was very nervous. I feel like, when I look at the order of play, I see I'm playing in front of Roger, Rafa or Serena or Novak, I get a little more nervous."

She added:

"I know they know how I'm doing because they have to get ready after me. That's why it makes me more nervous. I am saying I'm getting more comfortable playing on the bigger courts."

"I thought the match was very high quality, super happy with how I played" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff during Day 7 of the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff also reflected on her fourth-round encounter against Shuai Zhang. She noted that it was a "high quality" match since neither player gave the other even the slightest opportunity to thrive.

"I thought the match was very high quality," Gauff said, adding, "I feel like I was saying to my coach I feel like I got no free points in that match. Same with her, I don't think I was giving away any free points, despite the double-faults."

Gauff claimed that she is ecstatic with how well her performance turned out:

"I'm super happy with how I played. It was mentally and physically a tough match. But I think that shows all the practice is coming together."

The 2022 French Open runner-up will lock horns with World No. 17 Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals. She will hope to put in another clinical display and move a step closer to lifting her maiden Grand Slam title.

