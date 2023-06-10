Karolina Muchova came from behind to very nearly script an incredible upset but fell at the final hurdle even as Iga Swiatek defended her French Open title with a scoreline that read 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Muchova had earlier stunned the tennis world by getting the better of second-seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. She went on to turn what initially looked to be a one-sided contest into an absolute thriller, much to the delight of the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Emotions got the better of her after she failed to pull off what could have been a truly memorable Grand Slam win. However, the 26-year-old still managed to thank her team following a dream run at the French Open. She stated that looking at them made her feel like a winner.

"And the last one to my team, to my box. This is the hardest one. You know, when I look at those people, I actually feel like I'm the winner. So thank you," said the 2023 French Open runner-up after having thanked the ball kids, volunteers, and court staff during her on-court interview.

Iga Swiatek looked to be coasting along after racing to a 3-0 lead in the second set after having wrapped up the first. However, Muchkova had other ideas as she won three games in a row to draw level before going on to force a decider.

The Pole, who had never lost a Grand Slam final, looked to be in danger of going down in the title round at Roland Garros but held her nerve to come through in the latter stages of the crucial third set.

She thus became the first female player since Justine Henin in 2007 to successfully defend a French Open title, even as Karolina Muchova was forced to dwell on what could have been.

"This was so close but so far - happens when you play the best" - Karolina Muchova congratulates Iga Swiatek after French Open thriller

A dejected Muchova reflected on just how close she had come to a maiden Grand Slam win

It was a case of so near yet so far for Karolina Muchova, who seized the early initiative in the decider by breaking Iga Swiatek to take a 2-0 lead while the 22-year-old appeared to falter once too often.

The Czech player acknowledged as much after the narrow defeat in her maiden Grand Slam final but was all praise for her opponent, whom she described as "the best."

"I’ll try to keep it short as it is emotional. This is incredible, thank you everyone. It’s been amazing three weeks in Paris. This was so close but so far but this is what happens when you play the best. Iga I want to congratulate you once again and your team," a teary-eyed Muchova stated post the match.

The WTA World No. 1 defeated Coco Gauff to win the French Open title last year. She thus clinched her third Roland Garros crown after a disastrous double fault from Karolina Muchova ended the 2 hour and 46 minute contest. Iga Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin to win her maiden French Open title in 2020.

