"When I lost, the earth wasn't on fire" - Coco Gauff on how her mentality has changed since French Open final loss & US Open title win

Coco Gauff recently shared insights into the approach to life she adopted following her experiences at the 2022 French Open and the 2023 US Open. The 20-year-old is aiming to win her second major at the 2024 French Open.

Gauff has started off her French Open campaign on a positive note. The World No. 3 comprehensively defeated Julia Avdeeva 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the clay court slam. This marked her 50th win at a major and booked her spot in the second round against Tamara Zidansek.

Following the triumph, the American sat in an interview with Tennis Channel. While speaking to Prakash Amritraj, Gauff explained that her mindset changed after the 2022 French Open final loss and the 2023 US Open win. She said that neither winning nor losing dramatically altered her life.

"Yeah I will say that honestly after the US Open it changed but not that much. I felt like if I went in the previous times going into Grand Slams thinking my life would change in my first final, and then when I lost, the sun rose the next day, there was no demons, there was no fire, the earth wasn't on fire. Everything was fine. And the same thing when I won, there wasn't, I wasn't living in heaven. The next day even I was very happy, don't get me wrong, but my life didn't change. I still you know I went back to my grandparents home and I was like this is all normal," she said [at 4:51].

The American lost to current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2022 French Open. Whereas, she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final. Gauff further stated that the understanding has helped her approach Grand Slam tournaments with a mindset focused on enjoyment rather than pressure.

"So that's why I think that moment made me realise that what I do on the court is great, but it doesn't captivate my whole entire life. I have learnt that from the losses and I have learnt that from the wins, I have learnt that from both situations. And I think now going into the Grand Slams, Australia, I was very nervous and then I had that realisation coming into here, where I was like my life didn't change after I lost and my life didn't really change after I won. So I think I should just enjoy it and that's how I have been approaching these Grand Slams." Gauff added.

Coco Gauff lavished praise on Rafael Nadal after his French Open elimination.

Coco Gauff praised Rafael Nadal's unique practice intensity while speaking to Tennis Channel. She admitted that she often feels inspired to apply his level of dedication aspects of her life.

"The way he practices is like no other player that I've seen. Even if I have to go to my own practice, I'll stop and watch for a couple minutes, which is what I did two days ago when he was practicing. It's just something that inspires you to bring that intensity to everything that you do in life, not just tennis," she said [at 1:18].

Gauff also highlighted Nadal's unique personality, noting how he's not only a great player but is also an unintentionally funny person.

"And obviously we all know how nice of a guy he is and how unintentionally funny he is, which I just love watching like Rafa moments on YouTube when he doesn't mean to be funny but it's very funny. So yeah, just everything about him, I think his aura is, you know, one of one, and especially here [the French Open], it's something that won't happen again in the sport." she added.

Nadal has an impeccable record on the Parisian clay, with only four losses out of 116 matches. His recent first-round defeat against Alexander Zverev is speculated to be his last appearance at the clay court slam.