  • "When I'm pushed, I'm a feisty little thing & gay men love that" - Danielle Collins reveals why gay men are her 'spirit animals'

"When I'm pushed, I'm a feisty little thing & gay men love that" - Danielle Collins reveals why gay men are her 'spirit animals'

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:48 GMT
Danielle Collins at the 2024 Madrid Open (left), Collins during a press conference at the 2024 Miami Open (right), Sources: Getty
Danielle Collins at the 2024 Madrid Open (left), Collins during a press conference at the 2024 Miami Open (right), Sources: Getty

Danielle Collins recently spoke up about her fondness for gay men and her deep connection with her gay friends. The American also touched on some of her own qualities that according to her, tend to make gay men like her.

Collins, a former World No. 7 and a four-time career singles titlist, recently featured as a guest on The Gay Tennis Podcast. Here, the 31-year-old referred to gay men as her "spirit animals", saying:

"For me, like gay men are my spirit animals in a sense, and vice versa for you guys. My gay friends can resonate with me, like you know, being connected to them."
Danielle Collins finalist went on to talk about her own personality, including a side of it that has often surfaced on the tennis court over the years, particularly when she has found herself in tense situations either due to hostile crowds or her WTA Tour rivals.

"I feel like too, like, I have a pretty big personality. I'm very rambunctious, adventurous, outgoing, bubbly, sassy. When I get pushed into a corner, I'm a feisty little thing," the 2022 Australian Open women's singles runner-up added.
She concluded by opining that her personality traits typically endear her to gay men and facilitate fast friendships with them.

"And the gay men love that, and so, I think any time I turn that personality on, I just make a lot of friends that way," Collins concluded.
"I really don't care anymore about what people who aren't important to me think" - Danielle Collins' honest admission about her personality at Australian Open 2025

Danielle Collins at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)
During one of her press conferences at this year's Australian Open, Danielle Collins confessed that with age, she became more accepting of who she is. The American also claimed to have stopped overthinking about other people's opinions, particularly the ones who she doesn't regard as important to her.

"Maybe with age comes this attitude of 'This is it, we're gonna be ourselves and accept who I am and go for it.' I think that's something I am really proud of that I have gotten to the point where I really don't care anymore about what people who aren't important to me think and that's been a really big thing," Collins said.

On the tennis front, the 31-year-old's most recent competitive outing came at her home Slam, the US Open. However, it didn't go according to plan for the former No. 7, as she suffered a chastening 2-6, 0-6, first-round loss to Jaqueline Cristian.

