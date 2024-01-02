Rafael Nadal's coach, Marc Lopez, has revealed what prompted his decision to come out of retirement and revive his partnership with the Spaniard at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Nadal and Lopez, who clinched the gold medal in men's doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took on home favorites Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in their tournament opener. Despite their previous successes as a team, the Australian duo outplayed them, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Lopez, who hung up his racket at the 2022 Madrid Masters, disclosed that, at the time of his retirement, Nadal had expressed interest in reuniting for one final doubles campaign together.

"As everyone knows, I’d already retired, but also, when I retired Rafa said to me: ‘You played in Barcelona with Feli, in Madrid with Alcaraz, and I’d like us to play together one last time'," he told ATPTour.com.

Lopez also shared that, to his surprise, the 22-time Grand Slam champion brought up the idea of playing doubles together at the Brisbane International during his training block in Kuwait prior to his comeback.

"We left it a little up in the air. Unfortunately, because of the injury Rafa had, we were unable to play in 2023 and in the end this opportunity came up," he said.

"I wasn’t expecting it, he mentioned it to me when we were practising in Kuwait, that he’d like to play a doubles match before singles and he suggested we play together," he added.

As part of the 37-year-old's coaching team, Lopez expressed satisfaction at Nadal having had the opportunity to gain match practice at the ATP 250 event before his singles opener.

"I’d had very little competitive action, but in the end we did what we could. The important thing was, speaking as his coach, that at least he stepped onto court to compete, even if it was doubles. He has had a taste before competing in singles and that’s really important," he said.

"Rafael Nadal is one of my best friends, and he has helped me a lot throughout my career" - Marc Lopez

Rio Olympics

Despite their defeat, Marc Lopez expressed delight at the opportunity to join forces with Rafael Nadal for the last time.

"On a personal level, playing with Rafa for the last time, although it was not a good match, is always exciting," he said in the same interview.

Lopez went on to describe the Spaniard as one of his closest friends and conveyed his immense gratitude to the former World No. 1 for his invaluable support, both personally and professionally.

"Forgetting the fact that I’m now on his team, he’s one of my best friends and he’s also helped me so much throughout my career. I’ll always be very grateful to him for everything he has given me in tennis and in my personal life," he added.

Nadal will commence his Brisbane International singles campaign against Dominic Thiem. The duo will lock horns in their 16th tour-level encounter, with the Spaniard enjoying a 9-6 lead in their head-to-head record.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here